Oct. 20 edition of the Times will be the last to include election-related letters

Because the Virginia election for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and local delegates is on Nov. 2, the Fauquier Times will not be accepting election-related letters to the editor the week before, for the issue of Oct. 27.
Rebuttals to election-related letters printed on Oct. 20 may be considered for publication if they only address issues that were presented in the original letter.
As of Monday, Oct. 18, Fauquier County residents will have two additional places where they …
