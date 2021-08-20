Obscenity case against southern Fauquier man is dismissed

A nasty feud between neighbors turned even uglier on Aug. 18, when Michael Hawkins, a southern Fauquier sod farmer, was tried on an obscenity charge in District Court over images he had hung on a fence facing his neighbors’ home.
Hawkins was acquitted of the charge in the trial before General District Court Judge Jessica Foster. Shortly thereafter he pledged to display even more of the same signs, which are printed on flags. “I’m gonna put some more up tomorrow, whether they like it or not,” he said on the courthouse steps after his acquittal.
“How does he legally take away our enjoyment of our property?” asked Jennifer Rainwater, who had complained to law enforcement of the images that Hawkins had posted.
Rainwater and her husband Steven, along with another neighbor Patricia Hupp, are engaged in a long, running battle with Hawkins over his importation of thousands of cubic yards of fill dirt onto his next-door farm, which they claim has damaged the air, their property and the environment. Hawkins says he is building a sod farm, a claim upheld by a circuit court judge. The neighbors and county officials claim the farm is a ruse to allow him to take in tons of excess construction site dirt and get paid for it.
The Rainwaters first sued Hawkins’s predecessor on the land in 2018, then later joined with Hupp to file a federal waste management lawsuit against Hawkins after he bought it in 2019. The Rainwaters dropped the state suit after being hit with a defamation counter-suit by Hawkins. The federal suit was dismissed for inaction, but the neighbors continue to battle Hawkins over his suit, which he amended to claim interference with this business.
Meanwhile, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors has filed two injunctions to stop Hawkins from importing dirt but those hearings are months away because of a COVID-clogged court system.
The latest dust-up began in late April or early May, Jennifer Rainwater testified, when she was home recovering from surgery. She said two of Hawkins’ workers parked on an easement through the Rainwaters’ property to shout insults at her. About that same time, she said, three flags appeared on a 10-foot high fence that Hawkins had erected between their property and his. The flags were hung on the side of the fence facing the Rainwater house.
Two of the flags were in black and white and depicted a middle finger. They flanked a third colored flag that depicted a donkey holding up two middle fingers instead of hooves, and the inscription, “Eat a giant bag of d---s.” Hawkins told a reporter he bought the flags on the internet; a check found such items to be readily available.
Jennifer Rainwater said she first called the sheriff’s office, but an officer told her it was a First Amendment issue. She then approached the county magistrate, she said, who eventually charged Hawkins with one misdemeanor count of obscene advertising.
At the trial on Aug. 18, Hawkins pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Timothy Olmstead of Manassas, argued that the images on the flags did not meet the state’s three-part standard for obscenity: that the material must appeal to prurient interest, that it must be patently offensive, and that it must have no literary, artistic, or scientific value.
He referenced a case where words were found to be obnoxious and offensive but did not appeal to prurient interest – a shameful or morbid interest in things sexual -- and therefore were not obscene.
The case was prosecuted by Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry who argued that appeal to prurient interest was based on community standards.
But Judge Foster agreed with Olmstead, saying the posted flags were obnoxious but the matter “doesn’t rise to the level of a criminal offense.”
“It’s good to know that in Fauquier County you can get your day in court and see that the process will work,” Olmstead said.
But Jennifer Rainwater doesn’t see things that way. “It’s sad the system doesn‘t help us,” she said after the trial.
