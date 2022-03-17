In a move designed to allow continued growth, the parent company of Oak View National Bank announced it has completed the private placement of $14 million of 4% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, due 2032, to certain qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors.
Oak View Bankshares, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes, including strengthening bank capital ratios and potential future strategic opportunities. The holding company was formed in December 2021 after being approved by shareholders in August 2021.
Michael A. Ewing, Chairman and chief executive officer of Oak View Bankshares, said, “We are thrilled to have the support of an investor group who oversubscribed our offering at an attractive pricing level. With this transaction, we will have the additional capital we need to support our tremendous organic growth and expansion. Our next chapter is full of exciting opportunities.”
