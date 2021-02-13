Trenna Larson, RN, a nurse at the Fauquier Health Infusion Center, received the “Virginians Speak Up for Safety” award presented by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Center for Healthcare Excellence. The award recognizes hospital team members who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm, according to a press release from Fauquier Health. “Speak Up” awards are presented to two winners each quarter.
VHHA established the statewide “Speak Up” award in 2017 to acknowledge individuals and teams within Virginia hospitals who step forward to prevent potential harm to patients or other staff members. The press release said, “Employees who feel empowered to speak up to colleagues and those in authority roles are supported in doing so by positive organizational safety culture. Cultivating that climate is a hallmark of highly reliable organizations that value employee feedback as a vital component of the journey to achieving zero harm.”
When Larson first discovered that she was nominated as the Speak Up for Safety Award winner, her initial reaction was that she was “just doing her job,” the release said. The details of Larson’s nomination were not released because of patient privacy concerns.
Christine Hart Kress, Fauquier Health’s chief nursing officer, said, “For the last several years, Fauquier Health has focused heavily on patient safety and quality. Today, Larson has set an unprecedented standard. We are proud of her dedication and commitment in serving our patients.”
