At a Town of Warrenton Planning Commission meeting Oct. 25, Vice Chair James Lawrence pressed Amazon representative John Foote firmly on whether jobs at the company’s proposed data center on Blackwell Road could go exclusively to Warrenton residents. Amazon had said the new center would have 52 employees.
Three days later, Amazon filed a document promising that it would inform Warrenton residents of job openings and would work with Fauquier County schools and Laurel Ridge Community College to establish programs “for career pathways in data center construction and operations.”
If the promises hold, area residents could land jobs. But for those expecting a windfall, a reality check is in order: Amazon has not said what the jobs are. Data centers employ a variety of workers, including guards, shipping staffers and cleaning crews.
“These are not necessarily jobs that we imagine these projects bringing to communities — you know, high-tech, highly paid jobs,” said Kasia Tarczynska, a senior researcher at Good Jobs First, a Washington nonprofit that studies data center incentives.
Two Northern Virginia residents with backgrounds in data centers and information technology outlined what they thought the likely positions would be at the 220,000-square-foot site, a modest size as data centers go. Their job lists differed somewhat, but they each estimated that two tech groups – equipment-maintenance people and information-technology specialists – would constitute no more than 40% of the workforce.
Amazon has said the building would host a maximum of 32 workers at any one time. “Employees are comprised of engineering technicians, data center operators, security personnel and logistics personnel,” the company’s application for a special-use permit says.
Josh Levi, president of the Data Center Coalition, an industry trade association, listed 10 types of data-center-specific jobs found in Northern Virginia. He said employment at data centers can vary widely and noted that he had visited one site run by a credit card company where as many as a dozen specialists were working just in the operations center.
Amazon Web Services lists 165 technological job openings in Northern Virginia on Glassdoor.com, a jobs website, and 114 similar data center IT openings in Virginia on its own hiring website, amazon.jobs. Among the openings: data center technicians, a job paying $42,000 to $65,000, and HVAC and generator technicians, paying $42,000 to $64,000. Both need only a high school diploma. Engineering operations technicians, who do electrical and mechanical troubleshooting and maintenance, need a bachelor's degree and can earn close to $100,000. Project managers with a bachelor’s in engineering and three years’ experience could earn $81,000 to $125,000, according to one ad.
Few employees necessary per square feet of building space
Two Prince William County reports bear out the idea that relative to the amount of space they take up, data centers don’t need many employees.
A report produced in May by private consultants Camoin Associates of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., found one data center job per 5,958 square feet of building space. “While data centers house only a small share of ICT workers, they account for a large share of building area,” the report said.
A Prince William staff report prepared for a Nov. 1 board of supervisors meeting calculates that data center floor space between 5,349 and 9,000 square feet will support one job. That math would predict a maximum of 42 jobs in a 220,000-square-foot data center like the one proposed in Warrenton.
In mid-2021, Amazon had told Warrenton officials it would employ 38 people at its proposed project. However, in its April 13, submission for a permit, Amazon said the project would host approximately 52.
That number would help the company qualify for the Virginia Data Center Retail Sales and Use Tax Exemption, which exempts taxes on purchased equipment or software. The program is open to data centers that create more than 50 new jobs that pay at least 150% of the prevailing average local wage and spend more than $150 million in its capital investment. Amazon has said it intends to spend $500 million on the proposed Blackwell Road project.
The two local veterans of the data center industry estimated how many and what types of jobs would be created at the Warrenton site. Fred Smith is a retired Fauquier resident with 40 years of IT infrastructure and management experience who recently worked for NTT America in Gainesville. Based on what Amazon has revealed so far, Smith said he sees this as a “bare bones” operation managed from outside.
He guessed there would be 15 to 20 security guards, based on three shifts, seven days a week working inside and out. For logistics — receiving and shipping and moving equipment — he estimated three to four workers. And the site would need cleaning workers, perhaps two, he said.
He envisioned three to five people qualified to maintain HVAC systems, generators, pumps, door alarms and key cards. Next would be perhaps five data center technicians — people who install and connect wiring, fiber optic cable, phone circuits, run diagnostics, understand software and networking. And the project would need one or two managers.
The high end of Smith’s estimates totaled 38 people – coincidentally what Amazon first told Warrenton officials in summer 2021, when they proposed a smaller center.
Dale Browne, who lives next to four Amazon data centers south of Manassas, ran a data center in Switzerland for a global telecom company. He, too, thought the Warrenton center would need about 20 security guards.
He predicted up to 10 facilities workers, including HVAC people and electricians, and about 10 people to service servers, routers and computers. “But these aren't really high paid or highly skilled people because you don’t repair these things anymore. You just pop it out and buy another one,” he said.
Levi said he could not estimate numbers of different jobs in a 50-worker data center, because their operations differ widely, and they keep such information close. Amazon declined to specify job types and numbers in its data centers; the company did say it employed 8,800 people in corporate offices and data centers in Virginia.
Construction jobs
In addition to the 52 jobs it promises, Amazon has told Warrenton officials that construction would involve 300 people. It’s unclear whether those would be new jobs or additional work for existing builders and contractors.
Browne noted that creating more work for contractors is different from creating new construction jobs. Contractors may have to scale up, said Browne, “but I don't think it’s right to be treating every job as a new job.”
On their website, proponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway wrote that the plan “creates the opportunity” for “thousands of long-term trade and construction positions.” A year ago, two labor leaders told a reporter the Gateway could create construction and trade jobs in the thousands.
Prince William’s deputy finance director, Tim Leclerc, is not so sure. “The reality of that, especially the skilled labor, is that it is already here, as they’ve been building for the last 15 to 20 years in Loudoun and in Prince William,” he said.
He also said Compass, which may end up building half of the Digital Gateway, has its own construction crews. “They bring them up from Dallas [Texas], and they build their data center, and then they go on to build another one somewhere else,” he said.
Compass declined to directly address that claim but said if it builds in Prince William County its workforce “would include a mix of contractors and subcontractors with experience in the local data center market, as has been our practice elsewhere.”
In Warrenton, planning commissioner Lawrence is skeptically eyeing the workforce promises made by Amazon to recruit and train town residents. He said the recruiting part did not sound like much of a concession to him. “That sounds like a normal course of events — they’re going to advertise their jobs,” he said. As for Amazon’s promise to “ensure coordination” to help schools set up job training in data center construction and operations, he said: “It sounds like an early-stage concept. There’s not enough information to evaluate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.