Even as much of the state – including Fauquier County – began Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan at the end of May, the unemployment situation in both Virginia and Fauquier County has only improved marginally in recent weeks, according to the latest data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
On Thursday the VEC released the latest data on claims for unemployment insurance benefits around the state; the most recent filing week ended June 6.
Although the 98 initial claims filed by Fauquier County residents that week represented a small week-over-week decrease, continued weekly claims – for those workers whose initial claim was approved and who remain unemployed – were almost flat. In the latest filing week, 2,347 county residents filed a continued claim, only 43 fewer than the week before.
Overall, 2,445 county residents filed either an initial or continued claim during the week ending June 6, representing 6.8% of the estimated 36,071 Fauquier residents in the labor force as measured in April. (The labor forces estimate comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.)
Despite the lifting of some restrictions put in place during the novel coronavirus pandemic, this percentage has slowly crept downward after hitting a peak on May 2, when the cumulative total of initial and continued claims represented 7.7% of the April labor force.
The story is similar for the state as whole. While down slightly from the May 16 peak, the number of Virginia residents who filed either an initial or continued unemployment claim in the week ending June 6 was 425,287, a decrease of just 1% since the previous week. The total of Virginia residents filing an initial or continued claim in the most recent week represented 9.9% of the estimated April resident labor force.
This last number indicates that, in keeping with recent trends, the employment situation in Fauquier County – while still dire in an historical context - is significantly better than the state average. The official seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April, the last month for which local BLS employment data is available, was 14.7% nationally, 10.6% in Virginia and 8.8% in Fauquier County.
According to the BLS, the national unemployment rate for May was 13.3%. State and local unemployment data for that month will be released later this month.
