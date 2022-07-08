Emergency department visits for gunshot injuries in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, fell by about 15% from 2016 to 2021, bucking the statewide trend. Hospital emergency visits for gunshot injuries were up 68% across Virginia during the same time period, according to new data recently released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH released a new dashboard that shows hospital emergency department visits due to gunshot injuries by year, age group, sex and race/ethnicity from 2016 to May 2022. The data is further broken down by health district.
The counties that make up the RRHD, which include Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange, saw a total of 27 emergency department visits for gunshot injuries in 2016. The number was 35 in 2019, a 40% increase from the previous year’s total of 25. The number of emergency department visits for gunshot injuries have since leveled off to 27 and 23 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, according to VDH data.
The VDH also details the rate of gunshot injury-related emergency department visits per 10,000 people. The rate for Fauquier is 4, slightly higher than nearby Prince William County’s at 3.4. Comparatively, Fairfax County had a rate of 2, while Loudoun County’s was 1.5. Across the state, the Richmond Health District had the highest rate of gunshot injuries per 10,000 emergency department visits with 16.5.
Also in Prince William, the number of hospital emergency visits for treatment of gunshot injuries rose about 70% from 2017 to 2021, similar to other parts of the state.
Prince William County’s three hospitals have had a total of 347 emergency department visits due to gunshot injuries since 2016. Local hospitals saw 67 visits for gunshot injuries in 2016 and then saw the annual number drop to 41 in 2017, a decline of 39%. The numbers remained stable – between 40 and 45 visits each year – from 2017 to 2019. But hospital emergency department visits for gunshot injuries rose to 62 in 2020 and then to 70 in 2021, annual increases of 55% and 13%, respectively.
Digging further into the dashboard for the RRHD reveals detailed demographic data. For instance, the group with the largest number of emergency department visits is 25- to 34-year-old males; 32 people who were injured since 2016. The only age group with data for women is 55- to 64-year-olds with five reported female injuries. Data for women in other age groups was not included because the numbers were too small to be statistically important.
Each age group on the dashboard between 10-years-old to 75-plus -- except for 0- to 9-year-olds -- had at least five people who visited the emergency department because of a gunshot injury.
The data shows that 98 white people and 30 Black or African American people visited the emergency department since 2016. There is no race or ethnicity data for 37 of the gunshot injuries.
Meredith Davis, an enhanced surveillance epidemiologist for the VDH, said the goal of making the data publicly available is to reduce the number of people injured by gunshots.
“Understanding the scope of the problem is the first step toward achieving this goal, but of course it is just the beginning,” Davis said in an email.
The dashboard shows data up through May 2022, and VDH workers update the data on the 15th of each month to show the most recent complete month.
“More timely data allows community groups, hospitals and healthcare providers, law enforcement and public health professionals to better understand the current scope of the problem and respond appropriately,” Davis said.
In the next year, Davis said the dashboard will include data on firearm-related hospitalizations and deaths.
“The hospitalization and death data will be valuable to understand intent of injury (e.g., assault-related, intentional self-harm, unintentional), which is not available in the ED data at this time,” she said.
An annual report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner at VDH lists firearm-related deaths, but this is the first time the VDH released emergency department visits due to gunshot injuries.
