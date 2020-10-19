Jake Dooley, 22, of Marshall, pleaded no contest in general district court Monday to one charge of filing a false report of a crime to law enforcement. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with all 30 days suspended from the sentence. Additionally, he will pay $4,021 in restitution to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The commonwealth attorney's office declined to prosecute a second charge of making a false statement to law enforcement officers.
Dooley is a now-former sheriff's office deputy accused of fabricating a story about being knocked unconscious by an object thrown from a passing vehicle while on duty the evening of July 10.
Soon after Dooley reported he had been assaulted, a plea went out from the sheriff’s office for information about the alleged assault and assailant. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office with the heading, "DEPUTY ATTACKED - FOUND UNCONSCIOUS ON ROADSIDE” was shared on the social media platform almost 8,000 times.
But the search was called off the following day when the sheriff's office announced that investigators believed the story was fabricated. Dooley was taken into custody and charged July 11 and was subsequently released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Dooley had been employed full-time with the sheriff’s office since January. During his time as a sheriff’s deputy, Dooley was assigned to the Patrol Division’s Animal Control Unit. He was relieved of duty July 11 by Sheriff Bob Mosier.
Dooley had previously interned with the sheriff’s office as a college student, and in 2019 he received a scholarship from the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute toward a degree in criminal justice.
Both charges against Dooley are class 1 misdemeanors, each carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.
