Novice champ extends win streak to eight – They’re asking ‘How good is Snap Decision?’

Spectators at Saturday’s sold-out Middleburg Spring Races saw the opening volley of what might be an epic rivalry in the hurdle stakes ranks this year. Stablemates Snap Decision and Footpad faced off for the first time May 1 at Glenwood Park, tangling for year-end championship honors in the grade II $75,000 Temple Gwathmey memorial handicap.
But the long-awaited matchup turned out to be more of a rubber stamp for Snap Decision. The Jack Fisher trainee carried second-hightweight of 156 and rider Graham Watters to notch his eighth hurdle score in a row, powering to the line nearly 10 lengths better than lightweight Razoul (Bernie Dalton, 144.)
A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2018, Footpad (Sean McDermott, highweight at 162) never unleashed his trademark turn of foot, beaten more than 50 lengths at the end of the 2 ½ miles and leaving more questions than answers for Fisher and owner Harold Via Jr.
Kentucky-bred Snap Decision has been perfect for almost two years, and the Glenwood performance was no exception, said winning rider Graham Watters.
“They were going a decent gallop out front,” Watters said of the fast fractions laid down early by featherweight Noah and the Ark (rated at 140 with Gerard Galligan up.) “Snap came down to the third last going so easy, and when I shook him up, he has that ability to just put it to bed.”
Snap Decision gained the advantage on the long Glenwood back straight, extending to five lengths by the elbow into the homestretch and expanding to almost 10 by the wire.
“I’d say it’s the consistence,” Watters allowed that Snap Decision stamps himself legitimate in open company after dominating the novice division last season. Fisher said tactical speed is key to the gelding’s performance.
Snap Decision is a 7-year-old son of Hard Spun. The fourth generation Phipps family homebred was graded stakes placed on the flat, but he’d run out of conditions and was dropping in class when he joined Fisher’s Maryland stable for owner Mike Hankin’s Bruton Street stable after his 2018 campaign.
Snap Decision won four of six starts and the novice championship in 2019, winning all three of his 2020 races.
Where Fisher heads with Snap Decision next is in question. He could go into a holding pattern and wait for the $100,000 Iroquois at the end of June – a weight-for-age 3-mile grade I, or return in four weeks to the Semmes at the May 29 Virginia Gold Cup meet. The Semmes carries a $50,000 purse and grade III status, but Snap Decision will move up on the handicap and could draw a top weight assignment that would cause Fisher to self-eliminate.
The trainer said he knew Snap Decision would be as effective in open company, saying the horse would have moved up to graded company sooner, but he kept Snap Decision in the novice division to avoid competing against his older Bruton Street stablemate, Moscato. The strategy worked, and Moscato earned the 2020 Eclipse Award. Moscato is currently on the sidelines and isn’t expected to return until the fall.
Fisher and Watters teamed up to win a division of the maiden with Charlie Fenwick’s Without Destination.
This year, the first Saturday in May wasn’t given over to Gold Cup. Middleburg Spring – actually Virginia’s oldest jump race established in 1911 but celebrating its 100th running this year – was rescheduled from its customary mid-April date due to the COVID pandemic. Gold Cup had left the May 1 date open when organizers shifted to May 29 hoping to catch a break in business and sports’ reopening.
Glenwood Park was “sold out,” according to Middleburg race director Doug Fout, since Virginia pandemic rules had changed to allow 50% capacity spectators at outdoor sporting events.
The rest of the card
After two hard luck starts this spring in Maryland – a slip at My Lady's Manor and broken stirrup at the Grand National – top timber horse Mystic Strike impresssed with a 4 1/4 length score over 2018 Eclipse-Award winning hurdler Zanjabeel, a new timber convert, in the 3 1/4 mile Middleburg Hunt Cup.
Ridden by Tom Garner for trainer Todd McKenna, the Upland Parters' star captured his fifth career timber stake and ran his career bankroll to nearly $250,000.
The 12-year-old son of Smart Strike dueled Irv Naylor's Super Saturday for much of the race and drew clear at the final fence as Zanjabeel, unhurried from the start, got up for the place spot.
In the cross-country Alfred Hunt, Invocation added a fourth steeplethon win in five tries, stamping himself at age 8 as another of the circuit’s most consistent performers. Sean McDermott was aboard.
Complete results and a free, on-demand recap show are online at nationalsteeplechase.com.
