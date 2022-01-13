 Skip to main content
November special election for sheriff likely

  • Updated
Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier (R) delivers a farewell address to county supervisors Jan. 13. Mosier was nominated for to be Virginia's next secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R).

A special election for sheriff will likely be held Nov. 8, the date of the 2022 general election, according to a draft resolution on Thursday evening's supervisors agenda.

Current Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier was nominated earlier this week to be Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's secretary of public safety and homeland security, meaning Mosier would vacate his current role if the state senate votes to confirm him to the cabinet position.

If approved, the resolution on Thursday's agenda would authorize County Attorney Tracy Gallehr to petition the court to hold a special election in November in the event that Mosier is confirmed to the secretariat. The court would need to assent the petition before a special election could be scheduled.

Lt. Col. Jeremy Falls, the highest ranking officer in the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, will take over for Mosier in an interim role if Mosier is confirmed, according to an email Falls sent to staff members Tuesday.

Falls has also stated his intention to run in the special election. No one else had announced their candidacy as of Thursday.

