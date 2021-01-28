On Saturday, January 23, members of Fauquier County NAACP Branch #7059, working with Craig Riddle of USA-BBQ, delivered hot, nourishing meals to 63 people in Fauquier County whose current living conditions do not include cooking facilities.
“Awareness that food and housing insecurity adversely impact health, as well as the belief that everyone deserves an opportunity to live a full and healthy life, provided motivation for this effort,” said Kathy Marmet, secretary of Fauquier NAACP and chair of the Health Committee.
With the additional awareness that some may not have a kitchen to cook the frozen turkeys and vegetables provided by local pantries and food banks during the holidays, the plan initially was to offer fully cooked, hot holiday meals last Thanksgiving and Christmas--but also to work to raise additional funds to continue the effort past the holidays because, as Ms. Marmet noted, “Hunger and food insecurity don’t take holidays.”
For a time last year, local food banks were concerned that they would not be able to meet the food needs of some 700 residents of Fauquier County who had requested assistance at Thanksgiving. When she learned of this, Brittney Rutledge Carlos, Fauquier NAACP Health Committee member, initiated the Nourishing Our Neighbors project which began in late October, 2020. Joe Washington, Fauquier NAACP member and chair of Programs and Events, put forth a similar proposal. The two committees joined forces and recruited others to help with the project.
Early in the planning process, the NON committee learned that local churches were also collaborating to offer hot holiday meals to local families and others with need. The committee became aware that financial stress related to COVID-19 was creating real food insecurity for many previously self-sufficient people.
An article featuring Sharon Ames, Executive Director of the Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Store, appeared in the Washington Post on November 20, 2020. It did much to spread word of the growing need, not just in the Fauquier community, but across the region. Happily, people answered the call. So much so, in fact, that NON decided to wait to use the funds it had collected to carry out its goal of continuing the offering of hot meals past the holidays, into the month of January. The decision was based on advice from local experts who indicated that while programs and contributions addressing food needs generally spike during the holidays, they frequently decline after the start of the new year.
Donations from 21 Fauquier NAACP members as well as from parishioners of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Casanova, have generated $1850 to date. It is NON’s hope and goal to “nourish our neighbors” well into the future, as well as to advocate for policies and programs which give every citizen an opportunity to live in good health. Now that the project has launched, NON plans to go forward in light of lessons learned from the first experience.
“The project was a great success and folks were very appreciative,” said Gail Jeffries, another Fauquier NAACP Health Committee member. “As funding allows, the [Fauquier] NAACP hopes to repeat this effort to connect with our community.”
Other participants in the project include NAACP members Kim Gibson, MacKenzie Miller, and longtime Fauquier NAACP member and co-author of Fauquier Community
Coalition’s report, “Poverty in Fauquier County,” Jean Lowe. “I am so pleased to have been part of the thinking about this project,” Ms. Lowe said. “It is such a great effort from the NAACP.”
Fauquier NAACP soon will be able to accept credit cards. For now, donations may be made by making checks payable to Fauquier NAACP, with a notation “Nourishing Our Neighbors” or “NON”, and mailing to Fauquier NAACP, P.O. Box 82, Bealeton, Virginia 22712.
