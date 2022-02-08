 Skip to main content
Noting lower COVID-19 transmission rates, Fauquier Health adjusts its visitation policy

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_fauquier hospital_032520.jpeg

Fauquier Hospital

Fauquier Health has updated its visitation policy in response to lower COVID-19 transmission rates in the area. The current PCR test positivity rate in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, is 23%. Although that is still high for the health district, the rating has dropped considerably since Jan. 10, when it was 41.6%.

Visitation restrictions have been lifted for the Emergency Department, Family Birthing Center and for those visiting patients who have been admitted to the second floor and third floors.

Strict visitation restrictions still apply to other areas within the hospital, including the Intensive Care Unit and all outpatient areas.

Face masks/coverings, health screenings and hand sanitization are required for entry to Fauquier Hospital. Upon entry into the facility, visitors may expect to receive an approved visitation sticker that must be worn visibly at all times within the facility.

The front entrance will be open Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. At all other times, visitors should use the Emergency Department entrance.

The Villa at Suffield Meadows and Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center are still allowing visitation in approved areas; those interested may call to schedule.

At Fauquier Health physician offices, patients can expect no changes. One visitor may accompany patients during visits where medical assistance of a caregiver is required, the patient is underage or the patient is scheduled for ultrasound visits within the obstetrical clinics.

Tags

