The Cold War Museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, will host a presentation by former National Security Agency employee C. Eric “Rick” Estberg, author of the book “Berlin Daze.” He will draw from his book to share some of his adventures and unique experiences over a seven-year period in walled West Berlin, both as an Army NCO and as a National Security Agency civilian.
As a "Cold Warrior" he served literally on the front lines, separated by only a few miles from hundreds of thousands of Soviet and East German soldiers. Unlike others who spent much of a career in those days simply training for some possible future crisis, Estberg actually lived his real-world mission, day-in and day-out, along with hundreds of others of talented, dedicated military and civilian intelligence specialists.
Estberg joined the Army just after graduating from Ripon College in Wisconsin. He served as a linguist at the Army Field Station Berlin in the late 1970s, prior to getting hired at NSA in 1980. Within three years he had returned to Field Station Berlin for an extended assignment.
Over the course of a nearly 40-year career at NSA, Estberg has held numerous positions, including linguist/reporter, senior policy staff officer, director's speech writer, Brookings Fellow, chief of staff at the Interagency OPSEC Support Staff, intelligence adviser at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and, presently, the country desk officer for a major foreign partner. Estberg will be available for book signings after the presentation.
This is the 25h in a series of presentations sponsored by the museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, featuring expert eyewitnesses to significant Cold War events and activities. Presentations occur at the Brewery, followed by special access to the museum (next door) with a tour for event participants.
