Norwood rejects plea deal, asks for jury trial

Levi Norwood rejected a plea deal from prosecutors Thursday, instead electing for a 10-day jury trial now scheduled to take place beginning Feb. 21, 2023.
Norwood is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother, Jennifer Norwood, and 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, at the family's Midland home in February of 2020. Levi Norwood had just turned 17 years old at the time of the slaying.
Norwood's attorney, public defender Ryan Ruzic, and Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Hook announced in November of 2021 that the parties had reached a plea agreement, and a formal plea offer and proffer of facts were filed with the court Jan. 6. The content of those documents has not been made public.
But on Thursday, Norwood appeared in court via a video feed from the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center; he confirmed to Circuit Judge James Plowman that he had rejected the plea offer and instead wanted to invoke his right to a jury trial.
Norwood has undergone two court-ordered evaluations that have found that he is competent to stand trial. The results of separate evaluations to determine whether he was "sane" at the time of the alleged offense are not public record.
The trial is scheduled from Feb. 21 to March 6, 2023 in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
