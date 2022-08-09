Levi Norwood, accused of murdering his mother and brother in 2020, will enter a guilty plea to some or all charges this month, according to a motion filed Monday. This is the second time this year that a plea hearing has been scheduled. The first, in January, was canceled after Norwood rejected a plea deal and opted to schedule a jury trial instead.
Monday’s motion stated that Norwood had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and that a plea hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Fauquier County Circuit Court. The document gave no other details.
Norwood, then a 17-year-old Liberty High School junior, was arrested in North Carolina the day after he allegedly shot and killed his mother, Jennifer Norwood, and 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, in the family’s Midland home. He has remained in custody since then, charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other felonies.
Norwood's attorney, public defender Ryan Ruzic, and Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Hook announced in November 2021 that the parties had reached a plea agreement. Norwood ultimately rejected that deal, however, and confirmed that to a judge during a Jan. 13 hearing.
Hook said Tuesday that he could not comment on the agreement. Ruzic did not respond to a request for comment.
A court document filed two weeks after the homicides claims that Norwood admitted to the homicides. The only reported witness to the shooting, Levi Norwood’s father Joshua Norwood, killed himself two months after the death of his wife and younger son.
Norwood has undergone two court-ordered evaluations that have found that he is competent to stand trial. The results of separate evaluations to determine whether he was “sane” at the time of the alleged offense are not public record.
If the plea agreement again falls through, a 10-day jury trial is scheduled to take place in February 2023.
