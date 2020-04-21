As we adjust to life in the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, schools and churches are all working to find solutions to new and unprecedented problems. Another group is also facing huge challenges: our local nonprofits. Nonprofits are working hard each day to meet the needs of our community – and are now doing so with fewer donations and reduced volunteer capacity.
To help our nonprofits meet the increasing or changing needs in our community, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation has established a new Emergency Response Fund. This quick response program will facilitate community giving through a pooled fund, which accepts individual donations and distributes them as grants to local nonprofits in need of extra financial support due to the pandemic.
In addition to supporting local businesses by purchasing takeout from local restaurants or buying gift cards for future use, donating to the Emergency Response Fund is a great way that individuals can help support our larger community.
“The donations we’ve received from the PATH Foundation, our many donors and the transfer of NPCF funding from the Virginia O’Bannon Fund have made a huge difference for our nonprofits. They’ve helped fund everything from providing childcare to essential workers to feeding families who might not know where their next meal is coming from,” said Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. “Everyone can make a difference by contributing to this fund as even small donations add up to make a huge impact in our community.”
To donate to the NPCF Emergency Response Fund, visit www.npcf.org.
In its first four weeks, the NPCS Emergency Response Fund has disbursed $229,475 to 22 organizations.
Week One (March 23-29) $30,500
Culpeper Housing Shelter $5,000
Fauquier Fish $10,800
Hero's Bridge $5,200
Salvation Army $5,000
Warrenton Pregnancy Center $4,500
Week Two (March 30-April 5) $53,475
Allegro $5,000
Community Touch $10,000
Culpeper Baptist Childcare $8,000
Madison Leaning Center $10,475
Rappahannock Benevolent Fund $20,000
Week Three (April 6-12) $107,500
CCLC’s Baby Bear Daycare $10,000
Culpeper Renaissance $10,000
Experience Old Town Warrenton $10,000
Fauquier Community Child Care $25,000
Madison County Social Services $12,500
Madison Emergency Services Assoc. $20,000
Rappahannock Food Pantry $20,000
Week Four (April 13-17) $38,000
Culpeper County Social Services $2,000 *
*to fund Old House Distillery’s production of antibacterial gel
Free Clinic of Culpeper $10,000
Operation First Response $5,000
People Helping People $6,000
Windy Hill Foundation $15,000
