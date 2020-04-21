northern piedmont community foundation

As we adjust to life in the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, schools and churches are all working to find solutions to new and unprecedented problems. Another group is also facing huge challenges: our local nonprofits. Nonprofits are working hard each day to meet the needs of our community – and are now doing so with fewer donations and reduced volunteer capacity. 

To help our nonprofits meet the increasing or changing needs in our community, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation has established a new Emergency Response Fund. This quick response program will facilitate community giving through a pooled fund, which accepts individual donations and distributes them as grants to local nonprofits in need of extra financial support due to the pandemic. 

In addition to supporting local businesses by purchasing takeout from local restaurants or buying gift cards for future use, donating to the Emergency Response Fund is a great way that individuals can help support our larger community. 

“The donations we’ve received from the PATH Foundation, our many donors and the transfer of NPCF funding from the Virginia O’Bannon Fund have made a huge difference for our nonprofits. They’ve helped fund everything from providing childcare to essential workers to feeding families who might not know where their next meal is coming from,” said Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. “Everyone can make a difference by contributing to this fund as even small donations add up to make a huge impact in our community.” 

To donate to the NPCF Emergency Response Fund, visit www.npcf.org

In its first four weeks, the NPCS Emergency Response Fund has disbursed $229,475 to 22 organizations.

Week One (March 23-29)                                 $30,500 

Culpeper Housing Shelter                               $5,000

Fauquier Fish                                                 $10,800

Hero's Bridge                                                 $5,200

Salvation Army                                               $5,000

Warrenton Pregnancy Center                           $4,500

                  

Week Two (March 30-April 5)                       $53,475 

Allegro                                                         $5,000

Community Touch                                         $10,000

Culpeper Baptist Childcare                             $8,000

Madison Leaning Center                                $10,475

Rappahannock Benevolent Fund                     $20,000

                  

Week Three (April 6-12)                                   $107,500

CCLC’s Baby Bear Daycare                                  $10,000

Culpeper Renaissance                                         $10,000

Experience Old Town Warrenton                          $10,000

Fauquier Community Child Care                          $25,000

Madison County Social Services                          $12,500

Madison Emergency Services Assoc.                   $20,000

Rappahannock Food Pantry                                $20,000

Week Four (April 13-17)                                   $38,000

Culpeper County Social Services                          $2,000 *

*to fund Old House Distillery’s production of antibacterial gel    

Free Clinic of Culpeper                                       $10,000

Operation First Response                                    $5,000

People Helping People                                        $6,000

Windy Hill Foundation                                        $15,000

