The ice rink at Northern Fauquier Community Park is open for the season.
Weather permitting, the rink will operate through Jan. 20, 2020, on weekends and holidays (to include Fauquier County Public School holidays). It will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.
The rink is available by appointment for birthday parties, scout troops, home school use, etc., on weekdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with five one-hour skate sessions.
Cost to skate at the rink is $10 an hour entrance fee, which includes skate rental.
