Two farms with similar farming practices — Living Pastures Farm and Kinloch Farm — have opened storefronts in the county within the last year; both practice regenerative agriculture and put a premium on promoting community.
Regenerative agriculture benefits the soil, animals, people and the environment by mimicking the natural relationship between animals and the soil, said Jonathan Elliott, farmer and owner of Living Pastures. Soils used in farms across the country are degraded from mismanagement and “we want to rebuild the soils,” he said.
One example? Chickens live outside, not packed tightly together in an environmentally controlled building.
Ninety-nine percent of chickens produced in the U.S. will never see sunlight, according to the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension. But those raised through regenerative farming see and feel the sunlight every day. The benefit of that is that the chickens are heartier, have fewer health issues and are ultimately happier, Elliott said.
Elliot explained that when livestock animals like chickens live outside, the farmers control where they graze. Animals spend time on a certain field or patch of grass where they feed and excrete onto the soil. This process benefits the soil through natural fertilization.
Kinloch Farm — focused on conservation and grass-finished products
Kinloch Farm has been active in Fauquier County dating back to 1823. On the last Sunday of May, the staff opened its first-ever farm store, located in The Plains.
“Our goal with the store is we don't want to be just another farm store, if you will,” said Bobby Doane, farm store manager and sales director. “Our goal here is to really just build relationships within the community.”
Within just a month of opening the store, Doane noticed that customers from Washington, D.C., had been stopping by the store to buy products. “It's quickly becoming a destination and really a place that can showcase the best of what Fauquier has to offer, as well as serving as a hub for the local community,” Doane said.
He said that Kinloch promotes other farms by carrying their products in the Kinloch Farm store; Kinloch Farm also sells its products in other farm stores with similar values.
Kinloch Farm has undergone different iterations during its lifetime. In 1984, the Virginia Association of Biological Farmers certified Kinloch as an organic farm – the first of its kind in Virginia — Mike Peterson, farm conservation director, said.
The focus of Kinloch Farm in the past two decades has been working with Aberdeen Angus cattle, which are designed for grass feeding, not grain feeding like at many cattle farms, Peterson said. This type of cattle aligns with the philosophy of Kinloch Farms — grass-fed cattle and regenerative agriculture.
When Peterson joined the team in the fall of 2021, he focused on bringing more attention to using Aberdeen Angus cattle for conservation efforts and unifying Kinloch Farm’s conservation and production goals. There are about 200 acres of native meadows, 300 acres of riparian buffers and 33,000 feet of protected stream bank. Peterson said that letting the cattle do what they naturally do — eat grass, pee and poop — helps to conserve and regenerate the land.
“If we're putting [the livestock] in the right place at the right time for the right reason, we can ensure that they're turning the land into a net environmental benefit instead of being extractive,” Peterson said. “So, we can focus on regeneration and completing other ecosystem services and their management.”
Kinloch Farm is also in the Certified Naturally Grown program, meaning it has a peer-reviewed certification for its farming practices — they do not use growth hormones, chemical herbicides or fertilizers. The Naturally Grown label is more affordable and requires less paperwork than the USDA certification. It’s designed for smaller farms that sell directly to their local community, rather than big commercial farms.
Living Pastures — Pasture-raised and grass-fed animals
In September 2021, Elliott opened the Living Pastures storefront in Marshall. At the store, he sells chicken and beef from his farm, as well as products from four like-minded farmers and businesses. Eventually, Elliott said he hopes to sell pork, baked goods and even hold workshops to teach skills like cider making.
“Our hope is to bring in some more farm-store partners and continue to make it a community enterprise, so that it's not just our project, but a shared project and something that we can work with friends and make new friends in the process,” Elliott said.
At Living Pastures Farm — started in 2019 — Elliott has chickens and cattle. The pasture-raised chickens are kept in bottomless, moveable and wired shelters where they get full sunlight and direct contact with the ground, Elliott said.
Using this farming technique, Elliott allows the chickens to feed and excrete on the patch of grass that the shelter is on — helping the soil healthy and making a tastier and healthier product for the consumer. He moves the shelter each day to a new patch of grass.
Because 99% of poultry chickens are raised in environmentally controlled shelters, “Keeping chickens on pastures is the ‘weird’ thing to do,” Elliott said. He processes the chickens himself with a team of workers in a processing shelter next to the storefront.
Elliott manages the same agricultural technique with his cattle. He places them in new areas to graze each day and sometimes moves them every four hours, depending on how small the pasture is. Elliott has also begun raising pigs on the farm. Although it is not sold in the farm store yet, customers can begin to reserve their pork for 2022.
“It’s important for us to take care of the places that we’re given, and the places that we find ourselves,” he said. “Farming is a very tangible way to be good stewards of the thing that we’ve been gifted, so I really like being able to take care of the land, try to improve the land and see the pastures and animals flourish — living their best life as one may say.”
He added that farming is centered around the home, and his two children help him out with the chicks and the garden, and “It’s nice to be able to do productive things together.”
