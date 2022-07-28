photo_ft_news_Living Pastures Farm-2_20220707.jpg

Jonathan Elliott, farmer and owner of Living Pastures Farm, sits next to a portable tent with chickens inside. The chickens are pasture raised, and Elliott moves the tents once a day onto a new patch of grass.
A customer stands in the Kinloch Farm storefront in The Plains. The farm store offers products from Kinloch Farm as well as items from other farms.
Mike Peterson, Kinloch Farm conservation director, walks next to Aberdeen Angus cattle on the farm. The average number of cattle in a herd for Kinloch Farm is around 420.
Brian Mayell, Kinloch Farm conservation manager, waters a live stake willow planting that will grow to be a part of the riparian buffer. On the farm, there are around 300 acres of riparian buffers that help protect the adjacent stream bank.
Products from Stallard Road Farm sit in the Living Pastures Farm store. Owner Jonathan Elliott recruited farms with similar values to sell products in his store. 

