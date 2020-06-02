With the exception of Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond, most of Virginia will move into Phase 2 of the state’s “Forward Virginia” reopening plan on Friday, meaning some restrictions will be lifted on restaurants, gyms, outdoor entertainment venues and recreational sports.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the news Tuesday, June 2, during a 2 p.m. press conference mostly devoted to comments about the ongoing protests against police brutality that have roiled the state in recent days.
Regarding the protests, Northam said, “It’s time to turn what we are listening to into action.” Northam had members of his administration as well as Del. Delores McQuinn, D-70th, of Richmond, speak about the steps the General Assembly has already taken to scrub the Virginia Code of racist laws, enact some criminal justice reforms, expand Medicaid, make it easier to for all state residents to vote and to rid the commonwealth of the Lee Jackson Day state holiday. That holiday honored two Confederate generals until lawmakers stripped it from Virginia’s calendar earlier this year.
But Northam said there’s more work to do and hinted the General Assembly could take up some new legislation as early as this August, when it is expected to reconvene for a special session.
Northam emphasized that the frustrations expressed by the protesters are rooted in a long history of “black oppression” in the commonwealth and throughout the U.S.
“What we’re seeing today didn’t spring out of thin air. Racism and discrimination aren’t locked in our past. They weren’t solved with the Civil Rights Act. They didn’t disappear, they evolved. They’re still with us in the disparities we see in educational attainment and school suspension rates; in maternal and neo-natal mortality for black mothers and their babies; in our courts and prisons, and in our business practices,” Northam said. “They’re with us in the inequities that made black people more vulnerable to COVID-19.”
Northam said he “stands with” African Americans and “supports” them, adding: “Together, we’re going to turn this pain into action.”
Regarding Phase 2, Northam signed Executive Order 65, which includes details of the next stage of the state’s reopening plan.
Under Phase 2, the state will maintain its “safer at home strategy” with continued recommendations for social distancing, teleworking and requiring individuals to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
The new phase will, however, increase the limit on social gatherings from 10 people to 50 people; allow restaurants and beverage establishments to offer indoor seating at 50% capacity, and will allow gyms and recreational centers to allow indoor exercise classes and workouts at 30% capacity.
Certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may open with restrictions under Phase 2, including museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, as well as outdoor concert, sporting and performing arts venues, Northam said.
Swimming pools may also expand operations to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving and swim instruction, Northam said.
The current Phase 1 guidelines for religious services, non-essential retail and personal grooming services will largely remain the same in Phase 2. Also, overnight summer camps, most indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks, fairs and carnivals will remain closed in Phase 2, according to a press release from Northam’s office.
Northam said he is allowing most of the state to enter Phase 2, with the exception of Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond, because “key statewide health metrics continue to show positive signs.”
Virginia’s hospital bed capacity remains stable, the percentage of people hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test is trending downward, no hospitals are reporting shortages of personal protective equipment and the percentage of positive tests continues to trend downward as testing increases, Northam said.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths. The state’s percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests now stands at 11.5%, but when Northern Virginia is excluded, the rate is 9.1%.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate of 10%, while still considered high, is a good indication that testing is capturing most cases of the disease.
Prince William County, however, continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in the state at 18.5%. Fairfax is at 16.4%, while Loudoun County is reporting 14.6%, Alexandria 11.5% and Arlington 11.5%.
“Because of our collective efforts, Virginia has made tremendous progress in fighting this virus and saved lives,” Northam said in his press release. “Please continue to wear a face covering, maintain physical distance and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms.”
Phase 2 guidelines for specific sectors can be found here. Phase 1 guidelines are available here.
Click here answers to frequently asked questions about Virginia’s phases and the Forward Virginia plan.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
Well, that should set his little pals' minds who are rioting at ease.
