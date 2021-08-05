You have permission to edit this article.
Northam: Unvaccinated state employees must test weekly for COVID-19

No plans to enforce masks in schools

Gov. Ralph Northam announces a new vaccination milestone at Hope Pharmacy in Richmond.

All state employees who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1 must be tested for the novel coronavirus weekly, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Thursday. The state government employs about 120,000 people.

Northam called the move a vaccination “mandate,” but added that state employees who choose not to be vaccinated and are tested weekly will not face any disciplinary action. About 72% of state employees have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the same share as the general population.

During the press conference, Northam also encouraged school divisions to mandate masks inside school buildings during the upcoming school year. He further implied that school divisions may be legally required to do so because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control now recommends implementing the policy in schools, citing a state law passed earlier this year.

In February, the state legislature passed a law requiring five-days-per-week in-person instruction for all public schools in the state for the 2021-2022 academic year. The law, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, includes a clause requiring school divisions to implement “any currently applicable mitigation strategies … that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

In guidance updated Thursday, the CDC recommends “universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status” among other mitigation measures, citing the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant.

On Thursday, Northam said the law’s phrasing “speaks for itself” but struggled to answer reporters’ questions about whether the state government would take any action to enforce mask mandates in school divisions. Fauquier County Public Schools announced last month that masks would be entirely optional for students and staff in buildings and on busses; similar mask-optional policies have been announced in many rural school divisions across the state.

Eventually, the governor indicated that he would not take any additional action to enforce the wearing of masks in schools – or in public spaces. Instead, he said that schools were “strongly encouraged” to require masks.

“The thing that we know really works, and will put this pandemic behind us, is that people need to get vaccinated,” he said in response to a reporter’s question. “I’m not going to focus on [mandating masks].”

