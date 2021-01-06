At a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 6, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he is pushing to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming weeks. He has set a short-term goal of administering 25,000 doses a day and a long-term goal of 50,000 a day. Currently, about 14,000 vaccines are being given each day, he said.
He said that as goals are met, all Virginians who want to receive a vaccine should be able to receive one by summertime. “We need to step up our game, just when everyone is exhausted.”
Northam also clarified priorities for receiving vaccinations, putting teachers and child care workers at the top of the “essential workers” (1B) list, who will receive vaccines once health care workers and long-term care residents (1A) have been vaccinated.
The governor also announced that Dr. Danny T.K. Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health departments, will be coordinating the state’s vaccination effort. Avula is a public health physician, board certified in pediatrics and preventive medicine who continues to practice clinically as a pediatric hospitalist.
Northam said that Avula will coordinate with hospital, health care providers and health departments and will be able to use the Virginia National Guard to help with the vaccination effort. The governor described him as a “field general” in the conflict against the pandemic. “He knows how to get things done.”
Northam also hinted that the Department of Education was exploring plans for all-year school to help children catch up on what they’ve missed during the pandemic. “The secretary of education will be making further comments on that soon,” he said.
Data reported Jan. 6 by the Virginia Department of Health said that a total of 116,247 residents have received vaccine doses in the state, although 481,550 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
That means about 24% of the vaccines received have been given to Virginians. The VDH is also reporting today that 2,204 people have been fully vaccinated – meaning they have received two doses of a vaccine.
Northam pleaded with those providing vaccinations to “empty the freezers, empty the shelves, show us shots in people’s arms,” and said that if certain sites are not using all the vaccines they have, those resources will be reallocated.
Northam agreed with those frustrated by reporting of vaccine doses sitting in freezers. “We are three weeks into the most extensive vaccination campaign in history. We are dealing with moving supplies around the world and storing them at ultra-cold temperatures… Our health care workers are working very hard, even though they are worn out.”
He said that 8.2 million Virginians will need to be vaccinated with two shots each. Northam said that Virginia has proved that it’s possible to ramp up, as was done with COVID-19 testing. The state is currently providing between 30,000 to 50,000 tests a day. “We set a goal and achieved it. We can do it again.”
Northam set out who will be eligible for vaccines first: the focus is currently on health care workers. “If they get sick, there is no one left to care for them,” he said.
Vaccination of long-term care center residents has started and after that group is vaccinated, “essential workers” will be next. He defined essential workers are people who keep society moving, those who can’t work remotely and those who face a high risk of exposure: firefighters and police officers, grocery store workers and those who work in agriculture and food processing plants. Bus drivers and transit workers are also included in this group, as well as people who are 75 years old or older. “If you can work from home, you are not in this group.”
Northam put teachers and child care workers at the top of the list of essential workers. “Our children, our families, are suffering from COVID,” said Northam. “In order to get schools open, we need to get our teachers and school staff vaccinated.”
He said about 1B group, “Once we ramp up, it will take us well into the spring to get to all these folks,” said Northam. The 1A and 1B groups represent about half of all Virginians, he said.
Northam said that if people are not in the 1A or 1B groups, “it’s not your turn yet.”
The 1C group includes other essential workers, people 64 to 74 years old and those aged 16 to 64 who have certain conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of servere illness from COVID-19.
Anyone who doesn’t fall into any of these categories will be vaccinated when the 1A, 1B and 1C groups are protected.
Dr. Norman Oliver, the Virginia State Health Commissioner, added that as officials turn to vaccinating the general public, hospitals, pharmacies and health care providers will be called into service.
More than 2,000 providers have already registered with the Centers for Disease Control, he said.
Northam said that in the coming weeks, the health department will roll out online tools, explaining where shots will be available and how to get one. “There will be lists of events where people can sign up online or by phone,” said Northam. He said that more information will be available soon, though the VDH website, media outlets and social media.
Northam said that Virginia has received financial help from the federal government and will have what it needs to get the job done. There is $90 million in the Virginia budget for vaccination infrastructure and the federal government has provided $100 million, he said.
Northam concluded by saying the COVID-19 data for Virginia is very worrisome. “We are constantly in touch with hospitals, checking on bed space, whether they have suspended elective surgeries. If we need to take further steps to mitigate, it’s all on the table.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.