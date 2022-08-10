A Warrenton-based nonprofit has plans to repurpose the former Ben & Mary’s Steak House building north of Warrenton into four affordable apartments. The Fauquier County Planning Commission will hold the first public hearing about the proposal on Aug. 18.
The 1930 Ben & Mary’s building is part of the larger Fletcherville community at the corner of U.S. 17 and Keith Road, currently comprised of 39 below-market rental units available to those with incomes below 60% of the area median income, or $83,000 per year for the average household.
Foothills Housing Corporation, a nonprofit founded in 1970 a nonprofit founded in 1970 to help low-income residents find and maintain affordable housing, purchased all the properties in Fletcherville in 2018. Foothills Housing also owns The Oaks in Warrenton, Countryside Townhomes in Bealeton and Stuart Street Homes in The Plains.
Foothills Housing’s plans for the old restaurant building, located in a “commercial village” zoning district, include constructing two two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments ranging from 706 to 853 square feet. One of the apartments would be ADA-compliant. Rents could range from $850 to $1,050 per month, according to Foothills Housing’s executive director. County supervisors must approve a special exception permit for the project to move forward, since the plan includes housing on a parcel zoned for commercial use.
The project has the enthusiast support of Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, who last week called the proposal “a win for the county and the community.”
Ben & Mary’s was once a fixture of the local cultural scene, but it closed in 1996 after more than 40 years, and the aging structure hasn’t been home to a restaurant since 2013, when the short-lived Twisted Sisters Seafood closed.
The “recognizable historic exterior” would not be substantially altered by the renovation, according to Foothills Housing’s statement of justification. The parking lot facing the highway would be replaced with landscaping, and tenants would instead access the building using an existing entrance behind the building on Stewart Street. The application also pointed out that the four housing units would generate far less traffic than if the building was again used for a restaurant or another commercial use.
A $200,000 grant from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission — part of a $40 million statewide allocation of funds in 2021 from Virginia Housing — will help fund the project if it’s approved by the county.
The Ben & Mary’s proposal is part of a larger effort to rehabilitate Fletcherville’s existing structures, some of which are 70 years old, over the next few years. John Reid, the organization’s executive director, said Monday that work has been done over the past four years to better insulate the homes and to fix drainage issues in crawlspaces and basements. “We have made some improvements in Fletcherville that I think the community — the tenants — will appreciate,” he said, noting that the Charlottesville-based Local Energy Alliance Program led some of those efforts with funding from Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program.
LEAP and Dominion are also working to bring rooftop solar panels to homes in Fletcherville and Countyside Townhomes, Reid said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.