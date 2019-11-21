When a group of about 45 local investors purchased the Fauquier Times and Prince William Times in 2016, the aim was to save the local newspapers. That remains the goal as ownership of the two weeklies now shifts to the nonprofit Piedmont Journalism Foundation.
That was the message conveyed this week by both Landon Butler, who led the former Piedmont Media LLC Board of Directors, and Boisfeuillet Jones Jr., president of the Piedmont Journalism Foundation, as they discussed the transition of the ownership of the news organization from its former investors to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
“I really do hope the nonprofit format will have the possibility of enhancing life in Fauquier County and distinguishing Fauquier County for the quality of its journalism,” Butler said. “We have been an award-winning paper. … I’m proud of the work we’ve done.”
Butler, of Rectortown, served as deputy chief of staff to former President Jimmy Carter and founded a commercial real estate investment firm. The Tennessee native is also a former U.S. Marine Corps officer.
“I do think we wanted to see Fauquier County, which is known for its beautiful landscape and protection of open lands, to also be known as a county that has a fine local newspaper,” Butler said. “It brings people together in a way that nothing else really can.”
Jones, of Markham, helped found the Piedmont Journalism Foundation last year. Jones worked for 32 years at the Washington Post, including as the daily newspaper’s publisher and CEO. An attorney and native of Atlanta, Jones went on to become the president and chief executive officer of MacNeil/Lehrer Productions.
The Piedmont Journalism Foundation has two other board members, Georgia Herbert, an attorney and former Fauquier County supervisor, and Jessica Matthews, former president of the Carnegie Foundation for International Peace.
So far this year, the foundation has funded two special projects for the papers that were also made available to other local news organizations. The first, published late last summer, covered Fauquier County government’s efforts to expand cellular service and broadband internet.
More recently, PJF’s freelance journalist Randy Rieland wrote “Opioid Ripples,” a look at the effects of the opioid addiction crisis on Virginia’s Piedmont region. The latter was a partnership between PJF and the Foothills Forum, also a journalism nonprofit.
Jones said the goal of the nonprofit is to avail the weekly newspapers of the kind of funding that made the PJF projects possible: grants from other nonprofits, foundations and individuals.
“This idea was presented to us as perhaps the best strategy for the newspapers to maintain the structure they have now while allowing PJF to raise funds that otherwise would not be available,” Jones said.
Transition to nonprofit owner
The switch from a for-profit to nonprofit news entity required the support of two-thirds of Piedmont Media’s investors. In a memo, Trevor Potter, an attorney and member of the Piedmont Media board, noted the papers were initially purchased from former owner Peter Arundel for $1.2 million and supported by about $1 million more for startup and operating costs.
Under Catherine Nelson, who joined as publisher in early 2018, Piedmont Media drastically cut “legacy” costs and is nearly breaking even. Nelson reduced what had been a six-month operating loss of more than $200,000 to about $20,000, Potter's memo said.
Still, additional financial support is needed to keep the papers viable amid what Potter, a Chicago native and former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, called the “hurricane force winds” of the newspaper business. Potter's memo notes the U.S. lost about 2,000 newspapers in the last 15 years as annual revenue generated by print advertising shrank from about $50 billion in 2000 to a current $14 billion annually.
“It is important to recast the paper from a business to a public good that deserves support from the wider community – i.e. as an endeavor to protect the future of Fauquier County and our rural way of life, to be supported alongside other local charitable organizations that work for good land-use policies, good public officeholders, schools, conservation, etc.,” Potter wrote.
Further, local news has an important “watchdog” function necessary to discourage corruption and unchecked government spending, he added.
For the investors, the transfer of their shares to the nonprofit status will allow them to recognize a business loss on their tax returns, the memo notes.
Both Nelson and Jones stressed that the papers would continue operations as usual, with no planned changes to staff nor further cuts. “For me, this is about saving community journalism, which is something I’ve dedicated much of my career in recent years,” Nelson said.
Potter likened the arrangement to a nonprofit hospital that owns a pharmacy or parking garage that generates income to support the hospital's mission. In that analogy, the nonprofit PJF, like the hospital, owns the newspapers, an entity that will generate revenue to cover operating costs and further the PJF's mission. PJF fits the Internal Revenue Service’s definition of a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public, Potter said.
While some nonprofit newspapers, such as the Salt Lake City Tribune, have themselves become charities to which people can make tax-deductible contributions, the PJF did not choose that route, Potter said.
“Instead, our investors sold their interests in the business to a nonprofit educational charity, PJF, that now holds the paper,” he explained. “If the newspaper ever made a profit (after all expenses and debt), then the charity would pay taxes on that profit.”
Butler said he hoped the community would view the change as an invitation to further “engage” with the Fauquier Times and Prince William Times by reading the papers, writing letters to the editor and sharing their thoughts about local issues and the papers’ coverage.
Virginia has at least two nonprofit online news websites, Charlottesville Tomorrow and the Virginia Mercury. The Fauquier Times and Prince William Times will be the state's first nonprofit weekly newspapers.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
