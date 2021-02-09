A 28-year-old Nokesville woman died in a car crash on Sunday, Feb. 7. The crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. along Va. 616 (Bristerburg Road), about a mile west of Va. 806 (Elk Run Road), according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
Coffey reported that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Va. 616 when the driver was unable to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
Ashleigh T. Mitchell, who was driving the Jeep, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Jeep, a 51-year-old Nokesville man, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating the crash.
