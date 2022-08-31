data center 2

A sign displayed at the Aug. 29 protest at an Amazon data center complex near Manassas.

 Photo by Dale Browne

On Monday, Aug. 22, as the temperature passed 90 degrees, about 50 Prince William County residents, plus a handful from Fauquier, stood at the entrance to an Amazon data center complex south of Manassas. They carried signs that read, “Your Cloud is Too Loud” and “Data Centers are a Racket,” and more, their focus on the unrelenting noise coming from data centers operating near their homes. They said the droning sound is annoying, increases their stress and can produce severe anxiety.

A sign displayed at the Aug. 29 protest at an Amazon data center complex near Manassas.

It’s not the volume, said Dale Browne, president of the Great Oak Subdivision Homeowners Association, the community most affected – though the sound can exceed permitted limits. It’s the monotonal quality of it, and the fact that it never stops, that irritates his friends and neighbors. “They just say they hate the noise; they can't stand it; it's driving them nuts,” he said.

Spencer Snakard, president of the Coalition to Protect Fauquier County, speaks at a protest Monday objecting to noise from data centers operating near the Great Oak subdivision near Manassas.

(1) comment

SAR Wojcik
SAR Wojcik

Thank you for this story. Glad this issue is getting its due along with the high voltage electric lines. The noise from the air cooling systems of data centers has often been ignored until it’s too late. This is particularly problematic for data centers abutting residential property. Across the country, and now in our own backyard associated with the new Amazon data center in the neighboring county, the noise issues is plaguing residents. Though remedies have been tried, often the noise pollution continues.

