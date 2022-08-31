On Monday, Aug. 22, as the temperature passed 90 degrees, about 50 Prince William County residents, plus a handful from Fauquier, stood at the entrance to an Amazon data center complex south of Manassas. They carried signs that read, “Your Cloud is Too Loud” and “Data Centers are a Racket,” and more, their focus on the unrelenting noise coming from data centers operating near their homes. They said the droning sound is annoying, increases their stress and can produce severe anxiety.
It’s not the volume, said Dale Browne, president of the Great Oak Subdivision Homeowners Association, the community most affected – though the sound can exceed permitted limits. It’s the monotonal quality of it, and the fact that it never stops, that irritates his friends and neighbors. “They just say they hate the noise; they can't stand it; it's driving them nuts,” he said.
Meanwhile, 15 miles to the west, a new Amazon data center is being proposed for an industrial-zoned parcel in the town of Warrenton. Residents there worry about the noise it might produce and are looking to take clues from the noise at Great Oak. But how much can be inferred about the planned Warrenton center is unclear.
Based on information Amazon Data Services has supplied so far, the proposed Warrenton center would use the same noise-producing cooling technology as the ones near Great Oak, and the Warrenton center would be about the same size as each of the four buildings there. Amazon has said that three buildings are currently operating at the Great Oak complex, but residents say the irritating noise started in May, when they believe only one building was online.
Based on plans submitted, the tree buffer insulating the Warrenton center from nearby homes would be much less robust than the one near Great Oak. In Prince William, the sound is buffered by 300 feet of forest, but the Warrenton buffering is spotty. In both locations, the distance between the data center buildings and the closest back yards is 600 feet.
But noise from data centers can be affected by a building’s height, angles and orientation, prevailing winds, time of day, and, of course, the cooling system design. So, it’s difficult to predict exactly what the noise would be like at the planned Warrenton facility.
One Warrenton area HOA president, who asked not to be identified because he did not want to risk bringing down home values in his subdivision, said he lives about a mile from the federal Warrenton Training Center where two data centers are operating. He said he and his wife used to sleep with their windows open, but not anymore. “That’s a non-starter,” he said, “because at our home, it’s a droning noise all through the night.”
On the other hand, the OVH data center at Vint Hill seems to be a better neighbor. Spencer Snakard, the president of the Coalition to Protect Fauquier County, lives nearby. She stopped by Monday to listen and said when she was there, “It seems like a very quiet facility.” The OVH center, at about 80,000 square feet, is less than half the size of the planned Warrenton center. It was put into an older existing building, and its owner has said it uses a recycled water-cooling system, which is different from what is planned for Warrenton.
Through its land-use attorney John Foote, Amazon has assured Warrenton officials that the sound coming from the center would be minimal. It would use “air cooling systems that do not produce significant noise,” its April 13 special use application states. As of Friday, the company had yet to supply town planners with the noise impact and abatement studies that the zoning ordinance requires for consideration of its application.
Meanwhile, groups opposed to the data center are worried. “I have massive concerns, in terms of noise, vibrations and day-to-day living conditions,” said Snakard, who spoke at the demonstration in Prince William on Monday. Her organization, which claims more than 600 members, at first expressed alarm about the transmission lines that would power the center. But the group has come to oppose the data center itself at its planned location – period.
The effect of noise pollution
The Fauquier and the Great Oak activists are concerned about several interlocking issues: the harm from incessant, droning sound; the ability of jurisdictions to regulate it; and the cumulative effect of noise that they and neighbors might suffer.
Some in the Great Oak subdivision, a collection of 291 tidy homes with two-car garages south of Manassas, say they are already suffering. Among them is Carlos Yanos, who lives at a high elevation in the subdivision where he and others say the noise is the most intense. To combat it, he said he changed all the windows in his home, costing him $20,000, moved his 1-year-old son’s nursery to the basement and quit working in his home office. Yanos, who takes medication for migraines, said the noise has given him panic attacks.
John Beiss, who lives across the street, said he believes that cooler night air allows the sound to travel more easily. And at night, residents are less distracted by other external noises from highways, airplanes and the like.
Lori Haskell, who lives down the street from Biess, says the noise spoils her sleep. “Once I hear it, I can’t get rid of it,” she said. “I just lay there, and it’s all I can hear.”
The neighbors say they can still hear the noise through 300 feet of forest. And they expect it will get worse in winter when the trees lose their leaves.
Decibel levels
When the residents of Great Oak determined the noise was coming from the nearby data centers, Biess called county police. On May 16, an officer took a reading in his driveway. The reading was 55 decibels, exactly at the county’s nighttime sound limit and five points below its daytime limit of 60. But since then, Biess and his wife, Gloria, have used their own decibel meters to measure nighttime noise levels and have gotten numerous readings above the county limits. Last Friday, at 9:49 p.m., they recorded a reading of 69.4 decibels.
While noise several points above permissible levels might not seem like much, the decibel scale is logarithmic, so that every upward change of 3 points indicates a doubling of noise energy. A 10-decibel increase represents noise that is ten times louder.
Most county and town noise ordinances are not designed to regulate data center sound. For instance, Fauquier County’s noise ordinance exempts noise from air conditioners, from buildings on industrially zoned properties or any businesses that obtain a special use permit.
Prince William County’s ordinance also exempts air conditioners and allows 79 decibels of noise in the daytime in industrial areas. “The noise ordinances go back to the 1980s, when the internet did not even exist,” Snakard said.
Apparently, the noise issue arose about a decade ago in Loudoun County, which is considered the nation’s data center capital. But officials there tightened performance standards for such projects and the issue largely abated.
Because not all sound ordinances are created equal, it’s tough to compare the sound levels of the two jurisdictions. Prince William considers decibels, while Warrenton takes frequency into account. Warrenton’s zoning ordinance contains a table of permissible levels of noise linked to sound frequency – the lower the frequency, the higher the decibel level permitted. At certain locations, and at the lowest frequency, 72 decibels is allowed. But if the tone is a “hum,” or if it occurs between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., five fewer decibels are allowed. The ordinance does not directly address continuous sound, but it appears that depending on the frequency, the ordinance could be quite restrictive.
In addition, the town code contains one paragraph that prohibits noise “near residences” from “operation of any garage, filling station, auto repair business, taxi business, plant, store, factory or other place of business, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.” at any decibel level. Data centers operate 24/7.
Effect of noise pollution
Affected residents contend that decibel-measured sound limits don’t address the problem. John Lyver, a former NASA engineer who has been studying the Prince William data center this year, said that data center sound is generated at frequencies to which the human brain is sensitized.
An article in Harvard Medicine magazine in spring 2022 says that vibrations from noise affect the human stress response system. “Researchers have found that the more people are bothered by noise, the greater the health risks they face from it. Yet, even people who tune out noise pollution, whether they are awake or asleep, experience autonomic stress reactions,” the article states.
An EPA study of environmental noise states, “Noise exposure can be presumed to cause general stress by itself or in conjunction with other stressors.” The study says continual day-night noise of 55 decibels is tolerable to humans, but levels above 70 decibels for long periods of time can lead to hearing loss.
One other overlooked problem is that noise adds up, and its effects will be noticed more and more as data centers are built close to residential areas. While data center operators may saythey are operating within legal limits by producing less than 55 decibels of continual noise, that noise is added to the other environmental noise that citizens hear.
For instance, Lyver says, people who live near a major highway, like Interstate 66, may already be hearing 65 to 70 decibels of highway noise. He has created a model that shows that the planned data centers along such routes would raise the noise levels in northern Prince William even higher, into the low-to-mid 70s.
Possible solutions
After hearing the noise in May, Great Oak residents asked to meet with Amazon Web Services, and they have had three meetings so far. Also attending were Deputy Prince William County Executive Rebecca Horner, Planning Commissioner Tom Gordy, and aides to supervisors Jeanine Lawson, Yesli Vega and chair Ann Wheeler.
Horner said last week that the Prince William County attorney is researching what the county can regulate in terms of noise. “Once we know what we’re enabled to do, we will address the noise issue,” she said, noting that she hopes to have more answers by the time the county board meets again in September.
Amazon has said the noise comes from cooling units on the buildings’ roofs, according to Browne An Amazon spokesperson, who declined to be named, said Monday that the company started installing sound-reducing shrouds Friday and that the work would be completed in coming weeks. He said the company was “evaluating several sound reduction measures.”
Browne said the work has not made a difference yet, but they would wait and see.
This story has been updated to correct the size of the OVH data center at Vint Hill.
Jill Palermo contributed to this story.
(1) comment
Thank you for this story. Glad this issue is getting its due along with the high voltage electric lines. The noise from the air cooling systems of data centers has often been ignored until it’s too late. This is particularly problematic for data centers abutting residential property. Across the country, and now in our own backyard associated with the new Amazon data center in the neighboring county, the noise issues is plaguing residents. Though remedies have been tried, often the noise pollution continues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.