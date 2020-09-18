He called it a steer job.
And it’s not a bad way to win.
McLane Hendriks deflected most of the congratulations lobbed at him for crushing the field in the Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point headliner, calling open hurdle winner Surprising Soul a master at his craft and a pleasure to partner.
“Last time down the hill, I let out a notch, and he just dug in again,” said Hendriks of the sparkling performance at the Sept. 12 meet. “I mean, sitting on a grade 1 winner just feels totally different than sitting on another horse. You know the moment you throw your leg over him, he’s just that much better.
“It’s like driving a Camry versus driving a Mercedes. Both are good cars. A Mercedes is better.”
Surprising Soul led most of the two miles at the rolling Ben Venue course west of Warrenton, turning back a challenge from Big Bend (Barry Foley up) before the last and drawing off by two at the wire.
“You call that kind of a ride ‘a steer job’,” Hendriks explained. “I just needed to stay with him. He does the rest.”
A $9,000 horses of racing age sale to Hendriks’ grandmother, Wendy, in 2016, Canadian-bred Surprising Soul had struggled to get off the mark on the flat, but he began to shine after he came to Ricky Hendriks’ Pennsylvania barn. McLane was aboard in the horse’s first start for the Hendriks clan – fourth on the turf at the Fair Hill Point-to-Point. Pro Ross Geraghty took the ride over hurdles that fall – Surprising Soul was second in his first two tries, then he put together three wins in a row the next spring, capping the run in the 2-mile Frost at Nashville.
The gelding came back in 2018 to win the grade 3 National Hunt Cup at Radnor and the Walsh novice stakes at Saratoga before second in the Foxbrook to Belsaurius. He was a game second to Scorpiancer in the 2019 Iroquois, then came back last fall with a powerful near four-length win in the grade 1 Lonesome Glory at Belmont. He beat eventual champion Winston C by nine lengths, Scorpiancer, Belsaurius and Moscato with a sterling effort.
Fifth in the grade 3 Gwathmey in June, Surprising Soul was eased in Moscato’s Smithwick in July. Trainer Ricky Hendriks said he’s redesigned the roadmap for the 8-year-old winner of nearly $400,000.
“The plan right now is to run him right back at Blue Ridge (Hunt Point-to-Point, Sept. 19) over hurdles again.
“Then I plan to switch him to timber.
“I’ve hunted him with River Hills (near Hendriks’ southeast Pennsylvania farm.) He’s the nicest hunter. Cool, classy. A real gentleman. He’s a great jumper, and I feel confident he’ll pick up the (difference) between skipping through a (soft, pliable) hurdle and jumping up and over a (solid wood) timber fence. “There’s a perfect race for him at Callaway Gardens (Nov. 7 in Georgia.)”
McLane Hendriks echoed his father’s confidence. “I look forward to riding him, anytime, anywhere,” said the 2014 University of Arizona racetrack program grad.
Three-timer
Surprising Soul was one of three winners Ricky Hendriks saddled Saturday. “We had a great day out Old Dominion,” he said. “Three winners, three different stable jockey, three different owners. That’s how you like it to happen.”
In addition to the family-connected feature winner, Hendriks also sent out Armata Stables’ You’re No Better (Archie Macauley) to win a division of the maiden, and Emily Astor’s Good and Proper (Courtney Dankarich) to win the novice rider turf.
Also 8, the Kentucky-bred son of Pleasantly Perfect drew off to win by 6, in hand for Dankarich’s first lifetime victory.
Owner Emily Astor is from one of England’s oldest racing dynasties. Her light blue silks with pink sash, Hendriks said, are the oldest silks in active use today.
An estimated 1,000 “essential personnel” and “race sponsors” attended the Old Dominion event, the first steeplechase meet to run in front of official spectators since the mid-March lockdown after the Warrenton Hunt Point-to-Point.
National Steeplechase Association president Al Griffin was grateful for horsemen’s compliance. “Today set a precedent for moving forward with racing,” said the Marshall resident. “This proves we can work through Phase 3 requirements, or whatever, and still stay safe with social distancing, masks at all times – everything. It went well.”
Virginia racing gets a second chance to prove how well they handle pandemic pressure this Saturday: the Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point runs Sept. 19 in Berryville. Details are at centralentryoffice.com.
