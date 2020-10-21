Who says there’s no high school football this fall?
Thanks to the presence of a 7-on-7 passing league, Fauquier and Liberty went toe-to-toe last Saturday morning in a renewal of their age-old rivalry. Fauquier led most of the game before Liberty pulled out a 33-29 victory with the game over in about an hour.
While the result mattered, the bigger news is the presence of football, made possible by the impetus of the three Fauquier County high school activities directors, who found an outlet for their kids and coaches this fall.
“We’re ecstatic the kids get to play. We can work on our stuff,” said Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter. “We’re not trying to play gadget defenses or do things just to win the passing league. We’re working on our stuff and our coverages. We’re changing coverages and it’s being filmed.”
The six-school league began Sept. 23 and runs until Nov. 7 when a postseason tournament will be held at Liberty.
The league consists of separate “A” and “B” and teams from FHS, LHS, Kettle Run, Culpeper County, Skyline and Warren County high schools. There are also four “C” squads consisting of freshman and eighth grade teams, one each at FHS, LHS, Kettle Run and Warren County.
Elsewhere, three other Northwestern District teams -- Mllbrook, Sherando and James Wood -- are competing in a six-week 7-on-7 league sponsored by Frederick County.
Unity Reed activities director Kevin Turner was not aware of any Prince William County schools encouraging participation in 7-on-7 leagues, but wouldn’t be surprised if some players were playing somewhere.
Fauquier County coaches and officials emphasize their league is being run by an AAU program called Team Virginia Athletics, and not a formal high school league. “You have to be a member of a high school team, but it doesn't have anything to do with the high school. It's an AAU team paying to use our fields," said Kettle Run activities director Paul Frye.
Players registered with Team Virginia Athletics and paid a $60 fee to join.
"There are rosters that are turned into the ADs everyday from the schools,” said Fauquier AD Mark Ott. “Those rosters have to match up with who registered for the league. You can't add kids part of the way through. It's only the kids who originally signed up.”
They’re using only Liberty, Fauquier and Kettle Run as venues.
They play on a condensed field of 40 yards with the regular end zone used. No pads are worn and play is one-hand touch. There’s no contact and the ball is only advanced by passing. They play 20-minute halves with a running clock. The rules are intriguing. Defenses can score points by stopping the offense from getting a first down or producing a turnover.
The league employs officials used in the regular season. “They’re having their football fix and we’re having our football fix. It’s well-run. Kudos to the three athletic directors,” said Fauquier’s Buckwalter.
Frye said COVID-19 safety practices are an important part of the league. "There were other private leagues doing it. We didn't really like the way they were being run with the protocols they had in place," Frye said. "But our kids wanted something to do, and we weren't going to allow our coaches to encourage them to go down there."
Seven-on-7 passing leagues are normally played in the summer before fall football, but with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) pushing the fall sports season to late winter, there was a void.
Liberty coach Travis Buzzo said the league is a huge boost to his players’ self-esteem.
“Even if this league does not help them get better, at least it helps them get out there and have fun. This (pandemic) has been tough on the kids. When we came back (to workouts) in July, most of the kids were struggling mentally,” said Buzzo.
Buckwalter says safety protocols are being enforced. When players come to a game, they wear a mask as they approach a coach, who screens them by asking a series of questions. A player’s temperature is taken, then they can enter the stadium. When the game is over, they leave via a different direction.
Although lineman are not generally included, the league is helping coaches get their skill players real action, which has been elusive since the pandemic hit. Until this week football players could only work out in pods of ten, with no formal practice.
With between 60 to 85 football players working out, Buzzo said Liberty is often on the field from 3:45 to 7 p.m., getting everyone in. On Tuesday, guidelines loosened up, allowing for pod size to grow to 30 players and coaches combined for workouts.
Buckwalter said he’s carrying 17 players on the “A” team, 17 on “B” and 15 or so on the youth team. The top team consists of most of his projected starting receivers and secondary, with chances for players to move up or down between teams.
“We’re using all the kids to see how they react. It’s competition for our team. The kids want jobs,” said Buckwalter.
Buzzo is using 13 players each on two of his teams, and 11 on the other. “It’s returning starters and seniors on the A team. Our B team is sophomores and some juniors not on the team last year, or not projected starters. Our C team is eighth and ninth graders,” he said.
Because teams cannot safely huddle under pandemic protocols, coaches cannot mingle in the huddles like a normal 7-on-7 summer league.
Last Saturday’s FHS-LHS game was played at 11 a.m. on a sunny, crisp 50-degree morning. While it wasn’t the Bird Bowl, the game was certainly a preview for the upcoming season with
two of the Northwestern District’s top returning quarterbacks in Liberty’s Dylan Bailey and Fauquier’s J.T. Diehl on display.
“I was not very excited. They jumped on us quick. It was under two minutes when we took our first lead of the game,” said Buzzo.
“The kids get after it. There’s no casualness with any of the teams. They want to win, the coaches want to win. But you have to keep it in perspective, it’s touch football,” said Buckwalter.
Liberty’s “A” team is 5-1, with its lone loss to Kettle Run. Fauquier's “A” team is 4-2, with both losses to Liberty.
