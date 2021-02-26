On Friday, Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla released the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1. The $339.4 million proposal is about $9.6 million less than the FY 2021 budget and would keep the real estate tax rate at $0.994 per $100 of assessed value – unchanged from the previous two years.
The proposal now goes to the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors; supervisors will hold their first work session on the budget on Tuesday. A public hearing will be held March 16 and supervisors are currently scheduled to vote on a final draft of the budget on March 25. (See box.)
If the draft budget is adopted in its current form, the FY 2022 plan would constitute the second consecutive year supervisors approved a “flat” budget amid concerns about the pandemic’s effects on government revenue.
Last year’s budget, passed at the onset of the pandemic, was unchanged from the one before it. At the time, supervisors cited uncertainty about how much revenue the county could expect amid the pandemic as a reason to be as conservative as possible.
The $339.4 million proposed budget includes $151 million for the school division. Of that, the county would contribute $93.1 million – unchanged from last year – with state and federal funds covering the rest of the school division budget.
County employees, including those in the school division, would not receive pay raises under the proposal. However, if actual revenues during the fiscal year exceeds projections, the draft budget proposes a mid-year adjustment to the budget to fund a 2.5% cost-of-living increase for county employees.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
