No one injured in house fire on Academy Road

Warrenton volunteer fire company fire on Academy road

Firefighters battle a fire at a home on Academy Hill in Warrenton Nov. 22.

 Courtesy Photo

Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company firefighters battled a fire at a single-story home on Academy Road in Warrenton the evening of Monday, Nov. 22, according to information provided by the WVFC. Units from Remington, The Plains, Upperville, Catlett, New Baltimore and Prince William County assisted.

When the Warrenton company arrived, the attached garage was “well involved” and had moved into the residence. The fire also traveled into the home’s attic.  

Chief Darren Stevens, of the Fauquier County Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Management, explained that an occupant of the home had been mowing the grass prior to the fire. Leaves left on the mower caught fire and the blaze spread quickly to other combustibles, he said.

Emergency units remained on the scene for about three hours. Emergency workers evaluated one person, who denied EMS services. 

