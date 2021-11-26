No one injured in house fire on Academy Road

Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company firefighters battled a fire at a single-story home on Academy Road in Warrenton the evening of Monday, Nov. 22, according to information provided by the WVFC. Units from Remington, The Plains, Upperville, Catlett, New Baltimore and Prince William County assisted.
When the Warrenton company arrived, the attached garage was “well involved” and had moved into the residence. The fire also traveled into the home’s attic.
Chief Darren Stevens, of the Fauquier County Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Management, explained that an occupant of the home had been mowing the grass prior to the fire. Leaves left on the mower caught fire and the blaze spread quickly to other combustibles, he said.
Emergency units remained on the scene for about three hours. Emergency workers evaluated one person, who denied EMS services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.