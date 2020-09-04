A Strasburg man who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $5,000 from a local firefighters’ union will not serve any time in jail unless he violates the terms of his probation.
Isaiah Kehle, of Strasburg, was sentenced Sept. 3 in circuit court to 10 years in jail, all of which was suspended. He will serve two years of supervised probation. A grand jury indicted Kehle in May and on June 25 he pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement.
Kehle was until last year the president of the Fauquier County Professional Firefighters Union, the local branch of the International Association of Fire Fighters. As a condition of having his sentence suspended, he paid $4,500 in restitution to the union in additional to $468 in court costs.
According to a joint stipulation of facts signed by both Kehle and a deputy commonwealth’s attorney, “the union believes the defendant illegally paid for or received more than $5,000 by using the union credit card or depositing union funds” from May 2018 to November 2019.
The document said Kehle used the union’s credit card for several fraudulent purposes, including purchases from iTunes, Uber, Amazon, Walmart and “various restaurants.” The document also said that, on at least one occasion, Kehle deposited a check written to the union into his personal account.
The union’s vice president, Jordan Coleman, became suspicious in September 2019 after Kehle declined to produce financial statements for union accounts, the stipulation of facts said.
To explain his refusal to provide the financial documents, Kehle said at the time he was entering an “in-patient treatment facility,” and explained the following month “he had been treated for his issues regarding spending and stated that he had suffered trauma as a child that caused him to be addicted to shopping.”
When a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy interviewed him in November, “he explained that he now realized, from his time in therapy, that he was addicted to shopping and the dopamine rush that he received from purchasing things.” Though Kehle claimed at the time that “many of the Amazon purchases were accidental,” he admitted “he had used the union credit card without permission” and to keeping “reimbursement checks from conferences instead of depositing the funds into the union bank account.”
