Election officials in Fauquier County say that three or four satellite voting locations will be needed to handle more registered voters choosing to cast a ballot early when “no excuse” absentee voting is instituted for the November 2020 general election.
“No excuse” voting means voters don’t have to provide a reason in order to vote earlier than Election Day. Oct. 24 to 31 will be the window for no excuse voting. Absentee voting will still open 45 days before the election, as is the case now, but a reason – such as work hours, health, religious obligation, being away on Election Day – will still have to be given if people choose to vote before Oct. 24.
The Virginia General Assembly approved the “no excuse” option this year but delayed its start until November 2020 to give localities time to prepare.
Fauquier General Registrar Alex Ables, Deputy Registrar Diana Dutton, and election board members will be meeting on July 30 with County Administrator Paul McCulla, County Attorney Kevin Burke and Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler to discuss a plan.
The registrar’s office is funded by county government. Its fiscal year 2020 budget is $483,047 --$332,601 of that covers personnel costs and $150,446 operating expenses.
“No excuse” voting has to be done in person. Since 2020 is a presidential election year with potentially higher turnout, Fauquier elections officials anticipate that satellite voting sites will have to be spread around the county to accommodate those who wish to vote during the Oct. 24 to 31 window.
Currently, in-person absentee voting is only available at the registrar’s office at 528 Waterloo Road in Warrenton.
“We can’t accommodate that volume in this office,” said Ables. “Three hundred and sixty-five was the most ever at this office, and that shut down Waterloo Road and we couldn’t get more into the facility.”
That turnout was in 2016, the most recent presidential election year. President Donald Trump is expected to be on the ballot in 2020 against a Democratic Party nominee still to be decided.
In the November 2016 election that saw Trump elected president, 38,124 people voted in Fauquier. If “no excuse” voting had been in place then and 20 percent chose to vote early, 7,625 would have come to vote, according to a projection Ables provided to the board of elections at its monthly meeting on July 1. He expects the number of people voting early will increase daily during the seven days before the election, with the highest turnout on the last day.
“If 4,000 people show up and only 2,000 are able to vote, that can open us up to a lawsuit,” said Elections Board Chairman David Weidenfeld.
That’s why Ables says three satellite voting facilities will be needed, possibly four if the general registrar’s office is discontinued as a voting site. The additional sites will have to be equipped and staffed with three people at the front counter and three in charge of the voting equipment and assisting voters and they’ll need to be trained. Secure storage areas for the voting equipment will also be needed at each location.
The sites need to be accessible to the handicapped, geographically close to population centers, and have adequate parking, Ables said.
The Warrenton Community Center and Marshall Ruritan building (already used as voting sites) and the multipurpose building at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds were suggested as possible early voting sites, depending on their availability.
Voters would be able to vote at any of the satellite voting sites, which could “be a back door to double voting” without precautions, Ables said. The electronic poll books election workers use to look up the registration of voters coming to vote are currently programmed for the specific precinct where they are used.
“We’ll need to work with the vendor on early voting,” Ables said. “We are hopeful the new software will get the blessing [of state election officials] to connect to the cloud,” which is currently prohibited due to security concerns. The data could be encrypted, Ables said.
Ables is looking for more guidance from the Virginia Department of Elections on rolling out no excuse voting. Without it, “we have to create the wheel ourselves,” he said. “Every [county] board of elections will be under the gun in a presidential year. If it’s a disaster, we’ll be on the front page of every newspaper in the Free World.”
The registrar did not have an estimate for how much accommodations for no excuse voting will cost.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
