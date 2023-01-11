christine snow

Much to the delight of her audience, Christine Snow sang a data center-inspired version of "My Favorite Things" at Tuesday night's Warrenton Town Council public hearing. She loves Warrenton shops, but the data center makes her sad.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photos by Robin Earl
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 luke marrazzo_011823.jpg

Luke Marrazzo spoke against the data center.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 waldo ward 2_011823.jpg

Waldo Ward spoke against the Amazon data center plan.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 doug larsen_011823.jpg

Doug Larson spoke on behalf of Citizens for Fauquier County.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 jason smolinski_011823.jpg

Jason Smolinski spoke against the data center.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 amy trotto_011823.jpg

Amy Trotto spoke during citizens time and during the public hearing on Amazon.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 ali zarabi 2_011823.jpg

Former Warrenton planning commissioner Ali Zarabi spoke during the public hearing on the  Amazon data center proposal.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 michael McGee 2_011823.jpg

Michael McGee was one of only two residents who spoke in favor of Amazon's data center plan.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 chuck cross_011823.jpg

Chuck Cross cast doubt on the idea that Amazon's occupancy permit could be taken away if Amazon failed to meet the town's noise ordinance.

