Unless he breaks the terms of his probation, a 22-year-old Stephens City man will not serve any more time behind bars for his role in disposing of evidence two years ago after Melody Glascock stabbed Kelly Gray to death in Bealeton on June 18, 2020.
Arrested three days after the murder, James “Jay” Embrey, III spent four months in jail after he drove to Pennsylvania on the night of the murder to dispose of clothes worn by Glascock during the murder, according to his own testimony during Glascock’s murder trial. The knife that Glascock used to kill her former romantic partner was possibly included in the bundle of items he tossed into the Susquehanna River, he said. Before leaving the state to dispose of the clothes Glascock had worn, Embrey went to a store and bought Glascock an identical set of clothes, according to his testimony. (Glascock, convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison, died behind bars several months after her trial when she refused treatment for COVID-19.)
Earlier this year, Embrey pleaded guilty to felony charge of accessory after the fact in a homicide, admitting that he repeatedly lied to investigators about key facts of the case in the leadup to Glascock’s trial last summer. For instance, he initially told investigators that he was not with Glascock on the evening of the murder. Later, he said that he disposed of evidence in Warren County, Virginia — not in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as he ultimately testified — leading to “multiple unnecessary searches by law enforcement,” according to a proffer of evidence filed with his plea agreement.
Agreeing with prosecutors, a judge told Embrey at a June 9 sentencing hearing that “your actions could have undermined justice in a very serious crime.” But, he added, Embrey was not responsible for the murder itself.
The judge, Stephen Sincavage of the 20th Judicial Circuit, sentenced Embrey to three years in prison with all but four months suspended, meaning that Embrey will not return to jail. Sincavage added four years of probation and ordered Embrey to perform a total of 800 hours of community service in Fauquier County before his probation is complete. While he said that Embrey bears no responsibility for the murder itself, Sincavage told Embrey that “you owe a debt to the community” for destroying evidence and obstructing the investigation. “The victim of your crime was this community,” Sincavage said.
A tearful Embrey told the judge that his four months in jail had been a “wake up call” to be more careful about the people with whom he associates. He maintained that his fear of Glascock led to his actions after Gray’s murder. “I was afraid for my life,” he told the judge. “I know what she was capable of.”
Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Cassandra asked the judge to send Embrey to prison, arguing that his repeated dishonesty leading up Glascock’s trial could have upended the entire case. He continued to present a false story until a week before the trial began, Cassandra said. “The consequences of those actions might have been that Ms. Glascock wasn’t brought to justice,” she said, noting that he went to great lengths to hide and destroy physical evidence of the murder.
