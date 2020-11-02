Nine Highland School students, all of whom attend the Upper School (high school) in Warrenton, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a school representative confirmed Monday. As a result of the positive tests, the 223 students attending the Upper School will receive remote instruction through Nov. 13; the Upper School had been conducting classes in person, five days per week.
"Highland’s preparation for the 2020-21 academic year included the ability to quickly switch between in person and distance learning," said Donna Tomlinson, the school's spokesperson.
The cases will be classified as an "outbreak" on the Virginia Health Department's website Nov. 3, according to Population Health Coordinator April Achter, an epidemiologist with the health district.
"The outbreak was initially reported to us by a private provider and the school, as many of the cases are students," Achter said. "Our investigation identified events outside of school where transmission may have occurred. The most likely primary source of exposure was not during instructional time at the school."
Tomlinson did not add any details about how the cases are believed to have been transmitted among students.
School administrators first learned of positive cases among students on Thursday, Oct. 29, Tomlinson said.
"Throughout the summer, Highland prepared and implemented extensive internal health and safety protocols for the management of COVID-19, with input from the health department," she said. "As soon as the school received confirmation of the positive test results, the health department was immediately notified. Follow up and instructions for families and the school will be coordinated by health department officials."
The 266 Highland students attending the Lower School and Middle School will continue receiving in-person instruction five days per week.
The Upper School began the year with a "hybrid" instruction model, with students alternating between in-person and remote instruction two days per week; half for two days of the week and the other half two other days. Younger students began the semester with four days of in-person instruction per week.
In October, Highland moved to an in-person, five-days-per-week model for all students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.