Susan Wright, of Upperville, a former manager of The Plains branch of The Fauquier Bank, was arrested in July and charged with 36 felonies for allegedly taking more than $100,000 from customers’ accounts while she was employed by the bank.
On Wednesday, nine of those felony charges were certified to a grand jury after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to move those cases forward. Prosecutors declined to prosecute the remaining 27 felony charges.
After hearing testimony from one of Wright’s alleged victims and the bank’s head of security, General District Court Judge Sean Sherlock certified three counts of embezzlement, three counts of forgery and three counts of false uttering to the grand jury that will convene March 22.
Members of the grand jury will decide whether there is enough evidence to advance the case to circuit court, where the case would then be adjudicated.
The charges discussed Wednesday relate to three separate occasions – one in October 2019 and two in January 2020 -- in which Wright, who was then the branch manager, allegedly forged withdrawl slips using copies of legitimate signatures the bank had on file. She is accused of withdrawing a total of about $19,000 in cash.
The signatures and account belonged to an 80-year-old woman, a former resident of Loudoun County who now lives in Orange County. She was called to the witness stand by the Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Charles Peters and testified she had not had any interactions with Wright before the incidents and had not given anyone permission to withdraw money on her behalf.
The woman told the judge she discovered the allegedly fraudulent transactions in June 2020, when she inquired why she was no longer receiving paper account statements in the mail. She alerted bank officials to the transactions, she testified, after a teller printed her account statements for her.
When shown copies of each of the three withdrawl slips in question, the woman said, “That’s my signature, but I didn’t sign it.”
(Marc Bogan, the bank’s president and CEO, said in July that the bank fully reimbursed all funds allegedly withdrawn fraudulently from clients’ accounts by Wright. "None of our clients lost any money; all that money was reimbursed," he said, adding "We wanted to make sure our clients were protected fully.”)
Josh Brown, The Fauquier Bank’s director of security, also took the stand. Brown testified he launched an investigation of the incidents when the customer alerted the bank in June.
Over the course of his investigation, he said, he reviewed security camera footage of Wright processing two of the three transactions without a customer present and without any observable interaction between her and any customer. (The third alleged incident, he said, had been written over by the security software because of the time that had elapsed between the day of the incident and the time it was brought to the bank’s attention.)
In any event, Brown said, customers may not withdraw cash without being physically present and signing the withdrawl slip themselves. Wright was further identified by the teller identification number stamped onto the transactions in question, Brown said.
Separate footage also appeared to show Wright, in her office at the bank, “carefully cutting the form around the signature line” of a form that appeared to be a document the bank customer signed when she and her husband opened the account in 2002, Brown testified, adding that Wright then appeared to tape the cut-out to a withdraw slip.
He said at another point the signatures on the allegedly forged withdrawl slips appear to match the legitimate signatures from the 2002 exactly, and the allegedly forged withdrawl slips have a line near the signature that could only have been “drawn in or as the result of a shadow image.”
Brown also testified that electronic logs show the customer’s account was altered in November 2019 from receiving mailed paper statements to only receiving electronic statements by email. The customer had earlier testified that neither she nor her husband have an email account, or even an internet connection.
In his closing arguments before the judge’s decision, Joseph Pricone, Wright’s attorney, argued the prosecution had not presented any evidence to show that Wright actually took any cash into her possession. “Where’s the money?” he asked rhetorically. “There has been no testimony Ms. Wright took cash.”
Pricone also pointed out that Brown did not testify definitively on the stand that the videos of Wright allegedly forging documents and the videos of Wright allegedly processing the transactions were made on the same day.
The judge ultimately disagreed, ruling there was enough probable cause – the standard of evidence for hearings on whether to certify charges to a grand jury – to justify moving the case against Wright forward.
