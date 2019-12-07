Nick Sicina, a Warrenton-based Wells Fargo Advisors financial advisor was recently named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2019.
The Forbes ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
Sicina joined Wells Fargo Advisors in August of 2011. Having previously met Dave Gerrish, a Wells Fargo Advisors financial advisor, he eventually began to learn about the field of financial management and important traits in a financial advisor. After forming a team with Gerrish a couple of years later, Sicina underwent a rigorous certification program in 2015 and earned the designation of certified financial planner professional.
Sicina said he is both honored and humbled to be ranked among the Forbes Next-Gen Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, admitting that the path to acquire this recognition was not always an easy one.
After nearly a decade in the field, Sicina said he believes his knowledge coupled with his positivity and heartfelt interest in ensuring his clients comfortable with every aspect of their investment experiences helps differentiate him in his field.
Sicina works with individuals, families, and small businesses alike. Located at 70 Main St., Suite 31, in Warrenton, to learn more about Sicina’s practice, visit gerrishandsicinawmg.com or phone 540-347-0111.
