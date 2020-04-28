Nick Kotz of The Plains, award-winning journalist and author, died Sunday, April 26, in an accident at his Broad Run home. Kotz, who was 87, was hit by his car when it rolled backward as he was walking behind it. He died at the scene, according to a report from the Virginia State Police.
Kotz was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1968 for national reporting when he was at the Des Moines Register; he wrote on unsanitary conditions in the meat packing industry. He also was an investigative journalist with the Washington Post. Kotz won the National Magazine Award, two Robert F. Kennedy Awards, and eight other renowned prizes.
Kotz authored several nationally recognized books on politics, civil rights and history, including:
- “Let Them Eat Promises: The politics of hunger in America” (1971)
- “A Passion for Equality: George A. Wiley and the Movement” (1977)
- “Judgment Days: Lyndon Baines Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Laws that Changed America” (2006)
- “Wild Blue Yonder: Money, politics and the B-1 Bomber” (1988)
- “The Harness Maker’s Dream: Nathan Kallison and the Rise of South Texas” (2013)
Locally, Kotz was well known as a conservationist who cared deeply about preserving historically significant land. Georgia Herbert, a The Plains lawyer who served on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors from 1988 through 1996, said that Kotz and his wife, journalist and author Mary Lynn Kotz, have lived at their cattle farm in The Plains for 40 years.
She said that Kotz was instrumental in the battle to block Disney from building a historical theme park on Fauquier’s border in the mid-1990s. Herbert said, “No one person could accomplish a fight like this, but Nick joined with Julian Scheer, Chris Miller, Hope Porter, Annie Snyder and others. Their teamwork brought national attention to the fight. Nick was not the reason Disney ran off, but he was one reason.”
Chris Miller, president of the Piedmont Environmental Council in Warrenton, said “Nick and I worked closely on Disney’s America. He was very much interested in preserving the cultural resources of the region.”
Herbert and Miller both remembered that Kotz was instrumental in the development of the Thoroughfare Gap Rural Historic District section of the county’s comprehensive plan. “Nick was low-key, but forceful when he believed in something,” said Herbert.
She added that Kotz and Scheer helped to create a nonprofit organization, Protect Historic America, to fight Disney, and published the book “Hallowed Ground: Preserving America’s Heritage” by Rudy Abramson, with photos by Kenneth Garrett and Jack Kotz. Herbert said that the book highlights the living history and the cultural landscape of Virginia's northern piedmont region -- the resources that activists felt would have been destroyed by Disney’s theme park.
Jack Kotz, the photographer who provided many of the photographs for the volume, is the Kotzes’ son. (Jack Kotz was also a photographer at the Fauquier Times-Democrat for a time.)
Miller said that Nick Kotz was a man of big ideas, who was able to tell big stories, “but he also acted locally. He was incredibly supportive of the PEC. It is a big loss for the community, a big loss for the PEC.”
Miller spoke of the “layers and layers of detail” Kotz was able to work through. “The photos from ‘Hallowed Ground’ were exhibited at the American History Museum in Washington, D.C. Everything he did, he did well. He brought that standard of academic and professional excellence to everything. He pushed us all to higher standards.”
Miller said that Kotz’s passion for conservation could be seen in “his respect for local African-American communities. The community at Thoroughfare Gap was just one example.” Because of the work he’d done on the history of the civil rights movement, “Nick was in a position to have that conversation.”
Karen White, executive director of the Afro-American Museum in The Plains, met Kotz in 2005, about the time “Judgment Days” was published. She said, “His legacy in the field of writing will live on through the generations of those too young and not yet born to know part of America’s history and the quest for equality. My sympathy goes out to his wife and son and to the many people who considered him a friend.”
Herbert said that while Kotz was writing “Judgment Days” at his home office, he would go to the Rail Stop most days for lunch. “He included Esther Campbell, who worked at the Rail Stop, in the acknowledgements for that book. That’s just the kind of person he was.”
The Kotzes are members of The Washington Hebrew Congregation.
They are also considered friends of Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains. Friend Kenneth Garrett said of Kotz, “He and Mary Lynn are Concert Series Angels, Mary Lynn serves on the Little Georgetown Cemetery board and they are beloved members of our community.”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
