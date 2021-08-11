NIA ROGERS NAMED 2021 FAUQUIER TIMES KETTLE RUN GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

We’ve all seen athletes jump for joy, drop to their knees in disbelief or even cry upon achieving a much desired victory.
But not always.
Take Kettle Run track and field star Nia Rogers.
When the time arrived to take her place atop the medal stand after pulling out a huge win to capture the Class 4 state shot put title on June 19, Rogers felt controlled and satisfied but not demonstrative.
"To be honest, nothing," Rogers recalled. "I didn't say anything. I felt just like (the award) was first place at a (large invitational) meet."
A career-best and school-record throw of 39 feet, seven inches capped her outstanding career as a track and volleyball star and helped cement her selection as the 2021 Fauquier Times Kettle Run Girls Athlete of the Year.
Rogers said the satisfaction of her state title was still enjoyable. She drew publicity when a prominent photo of her appeared on the front page of the Fauquier Times with news of her state title.
"Oh, I really am the state champion. People can see this is a big thing and what I can do," Rogers said. "It hit me after days of not feeling anything."
Mining gold
Rogers needed to overcome a bout of self-doubt earlier that day as the event unfolded.
"I felt pressure and nervousness. It was more psyching myself out, thinking 'Oh, I can't do this,'" the Cougar said. "I tried to keep my head level."
Rogers said she did not keep track of the other contestants' throws in either the preliminary round or in the finals, choosing to concentrate on herself not looking at any of the other contestant distances.
Each girl had three throws in the preliminary round, with the top nine girls advancing to the final round. Rogers, the event's No. 3 seed, found herself comfortably in seventh place after two throws of 34-11.25, but she felt her technique was awry.
"After that second throw, I went straight to [throwing coach Will Yancey] and asked 'What am I doing wrong,'" Rogers said.
"Normally, she is very quiet at a meet," Yancey said. "Nia asked me not to say anything during the meet... just let her throw. After her first two throws, she changed her mind and came over to ask for advice. I just reminded her that she knew exactly what to do."
"He told me 'Use your hips and go for it. You know exactly what you need to do, just go out and do it,'" Rogers remembered.
The result was her gold medal throw, passing the six girls ahead of her, including previous leader Ella Carlson (38-11) from Sherando. Yet, Rogers did not believe she had been successful.
"It felt wrong," she said of her immediate impression while awaiting the measurement. "But in [Yancey's] eyes it was right."
Rogers said she had felt more comfortable on her two subpar throws, while Yancey said the form was off.
"When I threw it wrong in my eyes, it was right," she laughed about the winning toss. Rogers' best effort in the finals was 38-5, the third-best toss of the competition, but no other girl threw more than 37-10 for a comfortable eight-inch final margin over Carlson.
Rogers and Carlson, a junior, had been butting heads during the indoor and outdoor track seasons. Carlson won the Region 4C and state titles indoor, while Rogers was second in the region and third in the state. Carlson won the Northwestern District's shot put and discus competitions outdoor, with Rogers the silver medalist in both events.
Rogers rebounded at the regional meet, winning the shot put gold medal but was sixth in the discus and did not qualify for the state meet. Rogers said she was able to devote all of her time to the shot put, her favorite event.
"She was up and down through the spring," Yancey said. "But showed signs that a big throw was possible when she threw 39 feet at the Apple Blossom Invitational. When she won the regional championship, I think that it gave her the confidence she needed for the state meet."
Rogers placed third in the Class 4 state indoor meet earlier in the year to equal her finish as a junior.
Nia, the fierce competitor
The Cougar began track as a freshman but could not complete the season due to a knee ailment. She returned as a sophomore and began experimenting.
"I'd always thought about doing field events. I thought I would be a good jumper because of volleyball, but I realized [those jumps] were more horizontal than vertical," she said.
So throwing events became her specialty. "I was very strong upper body-wise," she said.
"Nia is always smiling and is loved by her peers," coach Myraida Davis said. "But never let her demeanor fool you.
"She is a fierce competitor that hates to lose and will give 100% in pursuit of a win," Davis said. "Her internal motivation and dedication to her teams are skills that I know will serve her well as she embarks on new adventures."
Powerful middle blocker
Rogers had high hopes for her final season of Kettle Run. The Cougars had a veteran crew of eight seniors and had their sights set on county rival Fauquier, but a COVID-19 incident ended any chance of the postseason.
After a strong regular season the No. 2-seeded Cougars planned to host No. 3 Handley in the Northwestern District semifinals with a chance to earn a Region 4C berth. Less than three hours before the Handley game, the squad learned that game and the remainder of the season was canceled because a team member tested positive for COVID-19.
"A lot of the girls were crying, but at that point I was more irritated because I was thinking track season would cut short," Rogers said.
"We were expecting to have a solid season, but it got cut short of our hopes."
Rogers prefers volleyball over track because of the camaraderie and the game's quick pace. "Just how the game is played. It's always been team, team, team," she said.
Kettle Run coach Mike Howard called Rogers "the ultimate team player,” citing her leadership, athletic ability, work ethic and the friendships she formed.
"This year, I feel that there were some teams that avoided or adjusted to how they set their middles [to avoid Rogers]," said Howard, who coached her as a ”raw talent” freshman on JV.
Rogers played a large role for a 23-2 JV squad, moving to the varsity as a junior. Howard said she split time in the middle with two other players, continuing to develop especially offensively and was ready for a big senior season.
Howard noted Rogers not only performed well in games, with some of her bigger contributions coming on the practice floor.
"She made the team better in practice because she was an intimidating presence as a blocker," Howard recalled. "There were times in practice when she would shut down hitters with her blocks."
Off to UVA-Wise
Rogers will attend the University of Virginia at Wise this fall, hoping to study business administration with an eye in the public relations field.
Wise does not offer track squads, although there is cross country, which does not interest her.
"The only time you will see me running is for food or running for my life," Rogers laughed.
Volleyball is also possible, as a walk-on. Rogers also might accept a manager's position if one is available. Intramural play also is a consideration.
