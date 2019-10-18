An ongoing study of groundwater in Midland will determine if the area can support new wells to serve the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport and nearby properties that could be developed.
Jason Early, a senior hydrogeologist with Cardno, Inc., updated Fauquier County supervisors on progress during a work session on Oct. 10.
Thus far, existing groundwater data has been evaluated, field surveys have been conducted and test and production wells dug.
Aerial photos and topographic maps were studied to locate potential areas to dig wells. Fractures in the bedrock makes water accessible, Early explained.
The next step is to submerge test pumps in four production wells. Water will be pumped from them and how fast they “recharge” or refill will be noted. The quality of water drawn will be tested. During one test, all four wells will be pumped simultaneously for 48 hours. That test will show what effect there may be on existing wells and the aquifer.
Two of the production wells are on airport property and two on county property just northwest of the airport.
There will be 14 “observation” wells, two on county property, three at the airport and nine on private land where access has been granted or is in the process of being negotiated.
The water drawn out will be pumped into streams or in stormwater areas away from the wells.
The testing is expected to be done during the first week of November, Early said.
A final report will be submitted to the county, the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water and the Fauquier Water and Sanitation Authority.
Assuming the tests are successful and wells go into production, a water treatment plant will be built near the airport. It will have to comply with height restrictions set by the Federal Aviation Administration, County Administrator Paul McCulla said.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
