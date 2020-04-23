In the week ending April 18, 497 Fauquier County residents filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits. The latest number is down 52% from a peak of 1,029 two weeks ago and down 24% from last week, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
The cumulative total of initial claims in the county since March 14 is now 3,185, which represents approximately 8.3% of workers who reside in Fauquier County. In the week ending on March 14, just nine Fauquier residents filed for unemployment benefits.
According to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the civilian labor force in the county was 38,148 in February, the last month for which county-level statistics are available.
An April 23 press release from the Virginia Employment Commission said that 82,729 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in the week ending April 18, a drop of 21% compared to the previous week. The cumulative total of weekly initial claims for the state since March 14 now stands at 493,501. These numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
“Initial claims volumes may have peaked during the April 4 filing week, even as they remained stratospheric compared to historic trends,” the release said, adding that the cumulative statewide total of weekly initial claims filings has now surpassed the average total from the last three economic recessions.
People with jobs in the food service industry have been most affected proportionally by the job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said, adding: “Before the pandemic, these jobs were a smaller percentage … of claims with a higher percentage of filings from those employed in manufacturing, logistics and management jobs, among others.”
Claims from those employed in the food service industry have accounted for 20% of initial claims filed since March 1, the release said. Office and administrative support occupations accounted for 11% over the same period.
Nationwide, a seasonally adjusted total of 4.2 million initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed during the week ending April 18, a decrease of 15% compared to the previous week. In the comparable week in 2019, just 211,762 initial claims were filed nationwide.
On April 16, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the national unemployment rate for March was 4.4%, an increase of 0.9% from February. The unemployment rate for Virginia was 3.3% in March, an increase of 0.7%. Local data for March was not yet available for localities or metro areas.
However, the BLS national employment surveys, which are used to measure the unemployment rate, were conducted from March 8 to 14, before the nationwide spike in unemployment claims began.
A document from the BLS dated April 3 said: "It is important to keep in mind that the March survey reference periods for both surveys predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures in the second half of the month."
The national official unemployment rate for April will not be released from the BLS until mid-May.
