In response to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s March 23 order, some area businesses temporarily closed, and all restaurants closed to dine-in customers.
But many restaurants and some retail businesses remained open for carry-out, curbside pickup or delivery orders.
To help Fauquier County residents find local businesses and restaurants that remain open, realtor Denise Schefer launched a new website called “Open for Business in Fauquier.”
The website, at www.openforbusinessinfauquier.com, lists local businesses and specifies what kind of service they are offering, such as curbside pickup, delivery, walk-in shopping, online ordering and more.
“I have been trying to figure out how to give back to the community during this difficult time,” Shefer said in a post on her Facebook page. “…while I was online I saw people talking about which local businesses were providing curbside pickup and delivery, and thought it would be a good resource for Fauquier residents to have all this information in one place.”
Anyone who wants their business added to the website can contact Shefer at Denise.schefer@.lnf.com
