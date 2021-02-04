April Achter, population health coordinator of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Health Department, offered some details Thursday on a new vaccination site planned in the county and on the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses Virginia would be receiving in the coming weeks.
She said that Fauquier Health, the town of Warrenton, Fauquier County and RRHD are working collaboratively to host a vaccination clinic in Warrenton. Achter said, “RRHD will allocate doses to the effort and they will use patient information from the surveys collected on rrhd.org.” Residents who have already signed up for a vaccine through the health district do not need to sign up again.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said that the new site will replace the vaccination clinics that have been hosted at the hospital for the last several weeks. He said that all of the entities involved will be providing resources. Melton hoped the clinics could begin next week. “It all depends on getting vaccines,” he said.
Virginia will receive approximately 106,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week for the next few weeks, Achter said, adding that district allocations will be based on population. The RRHD has about 2% of the state’s total population and expects to receive 2,075 doses for the next four to eight weeks. These doses are for all five counties in the district.
The health district will utilize 1,100 Moderna doses at the central site at Germanna Community College in Culpeper. The Pfizer allocation (975 doses) will be split according to population of each county.
Achter said, “Our health district is working collaboratively with Culpeper Medical Center and Fauquier Health to make sure the vaccine received in our five counties is given out as soon as possible to those in the priority groups. We are sharing portions of our survey list with each hospital as they set up clinics, so there is no need for people to sign up on a different list. As much as possible, all of these clinics will be appointment-based to minimize crowding and avoid lengthy lines.”
On Tuesday it was announced that two private providers – Piedmont Family Practice in Warrenton and Orange Family Practice in Orange County -- were selected to assist with vaccination efforts because they have completed CDC provider agreements, are offering after hours and/or weekend vaccination clinics and have the capacity to store vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures.
As part of the goal to get “shots in arms,” each organization must use 90% of their allocated doses each week. If they have more than 10% of doses remaining from the prior week, the allocations will be adjusted.
Achter said, “This continues to be a rapidly evolving situation. As amounts increase and/or additional providers are eligible to receive and administer vaccine, we will re-evaluate.”
She asked that residents monitor the health district’s Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/RappRapHD ), webpage (www.rrhd.org) and VDH's COVID-19 vaccine webpage (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/) to learn when additional vaccine capacity is available in the district and/or when other vaccination sites, such as local doctors and pharmacies will be available.
