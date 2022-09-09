photo_ft_news_transmission line-25_Edgewood-Maplewood Drive_20220828.jpg

Dominion Energy 230kV transmission lines connecting the Remington and Warrenton substations traverse the Edgewood residential subdivision near Bealeton.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photos by Coy Ferrell

For the first time, a Dominion Energy representative indicated that new transmission lines and a new substation in the town of Warrenton may not be necessary to supply electricity to a proposed Amazon data center. A substation already in operation outside of town may suffice if land can be found to expand that existing facility, Dominion spokesman Stephen Precker told county supervisors Sept. 8.

The Warrenton Substation, located on Old Auburn Road outside of town limits, could be expanded to accommodate the data center’s energy demands if more land around the substation could be found, said Precker. There is enough electrical current at the existing substation to serve the proposed Amazon data center, he said, but the substation has run out of space to connect the distribution lines necessary to power the data center.

photo_ft_news_Steven Precker - Dominion Energy-1_20220714.jpg

Dominion Energy spokesman Stephen Precker addresses the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors during a July 14 work session.
