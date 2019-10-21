About 20 people gathered Monday morning near the trail head of the new walking/biking trail behind M.M. Pierce Elementary School. The 0.21-mile paved trail connects the elementary school with nearby neighborhoods and gives pedestrians an alternative to walking down U.S. 29 into Remington. It provides a bridge over Tinpot Run.
Parks and Rec Board Chairman Don Johnson called it a “safe route to school trail.” He added that the small project was one of several that the county is working to connect into “one seamless system.” Johnson said that trails and greenways are a top priority for residents.
Rzepecki said in an earlier interview, “we will install a sign for the schools; the part of the trail leaving the woods heading toward the playground will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 4p.m. when school is in session.”
The trail will wind through an “environmentally rich area,” said Rzepecki.
M.M. Pierce Principal Laura Hoover said her teachers are excited about the educational opportunities the nature trail and wetlands will provide for students.
-- By Robin Earl
