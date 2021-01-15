Motorists will notice a new traffic pattern next week on westbound Route 605 (Dumfries Road) at U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) in Fauquier County, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.
By early Wednesday morning, three left-turn lanes will open for westbound Route 605 traffic turning onto southbound U.S. 29 toward Warrenton.
Motorists should expect lane closures at the intersection from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install the new traffic signal and update pavement markings. Wednesday evening is the weather date for this work.
The new traffic pattern, coupled with an updated traffic signal timing plan, is designed to improve traffic flow especially during the evening commute, according to the VDOT news release. Approximately 12,000 vehicles travel on this section of Route 605 daily, according to a 2019 traffic count.
As part of the project, VDOT is upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 29 at Route 605. Motorists should expect workers in the area through late February.
