The official opening of Warrenton’s new Town Hall is still months away, but a handful of employees have already moved into the new space on Main Street. Social distancing is simpler when there are only nine employees in a cavernous, three-story building.
Frank Cassidy, director of Community Development, said that having a few people metaphorically kicking the tires of the building is helping them work out any problems before the official move-in day.
He said the biggest adjustment for staff is getting used to being in a secure building. Security pads are new technology for town employees since the old Town Hall on Court Street was not set up to be secure.
“There is still a lot of work being done, but we are moving as quickly as we can. The town council’s dais is set up and that’s being painted. We’ve had to learn how to manage while contractors are still in and out of the building,” said Cassidy. “With so many people telecommuting, it’s the perfect opportunity to move in slowly.”
He said that a few details are being reconsidered in light of the pandemic – like a plexiglass barrier at the front reception area. “We could make it removable, and maybe only have it up during flu season,” he said.
He added, “we don’t know what other mandates will come down” because of the coronavirus. “First and foremost, we need to take care of our staff.”
Robin Davis in accounts payable was comfortable Thursday in her first-floor office with a view of Main Street. “I love the space,” she said. “Two big windows on the first floor. I couldn’t ask for better.”
Two information technology personnel have moved in, but are often offsite, said Cassidy. A third is still working at the Visitor’s Center on Calhoun Street.
Town Clerk Liz Gillie is one of the few town employees on the second floor. She is enjoying her “fresh, clean space,” and added with a smile, “I like it this quiet.”
Zoning Administrator Rob Walton is pleased with his new office on the third floor. Because there are so few occupants of the building, he works sans mask, but keeps one handy for any one-on-one interaction.
Millie Latack, historic preservation planner is the only occupant of floor 3.5, a space in the oldest part of the building. Latack said she likes the unique space and so far, hasn’t been bothered by the ghosts that are rumored to haunt the hallways.
Dustin Dawson, a building inspector for the town, is overseeing any remaining construction and cosmetic details still in progress. He said everyone already working in the building, as well as the contractors “have been totally on board, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.” The pandemic, he said, “has changed the way we get to finish things, but it hasn’t changed the timeline.” An August opening is still the goal, he said. “If we finish before that, that’s great; if not, that’s great too.”
Asked about the possibility of ghosts hanging around, Dawson said that he often hears keys jangling when he comes in each morning.
Perhaps no one gave them the security code.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
