Warrenton residents and visitors may have noticed some new signage over the weekend. Banners on Broadview Avenue carry the town’s new branding, similar to four new wayfinding signs on Main Street that aim to help visitors more easily find shopping and restaurant options.
One Main Street sign was placed Friday in front of the courthouse. “You can see it as you approach Main Street from Alexandria Pike,” said Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill. It points to shopping, restaurants, parking, the visitors center and the farmers market. Specific businesses are not named on the signs.
Other signs are at Main and Third streets and at Lee and Third streets and at the corner of Main Street and Calhoun Street, near the Visitor Center.
The signs are part of a pilot project to weigh their efficacy. Nevill said he is trusting residents and business owners to let him know whether the signs are helping visitors find their way. “If people disagree, we’ll hear about it. As a shop owner on Main Street, I am able to ask my customers questions about the signs and solicit feedback we might not otherwise hear.”
Nevill said that the first step in the process was getting the branding right. Over a year and a half, the Model b marketing agency worked with town stakeholders to design branding concepts the town could use to ensure consistency over print and online platforms and for signage in the town.
The new brand is being rolled out over the coming months.
Nevill is pleased that the project is moving along so quickly. The Town Council saw final versions of the sign design at a council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10. “We had the design to Piedmont Press & Graphics Wednesday. They got the materials and had them printed by Friday.” Nevill was also impressed that Public Works had them installed within hours so they could be up before the weekend. “Public Works stayed late to get them up. I know it has been in the pipeline for a while, but in the last few months it has gone from concept to final phase very quickly. It’s reflective of a new dynamic in our staff.”
Nevill said that about five years ago, some blue and green signs were put up at the entrances to town. “It helped. It worked. But our gateway entrances should have a splash of branding as people enter. We’ve budgeted to replace those.”
The town’s capital improvement budget has $70,000 for “gateway improvements.”
Talking about the banners all along the Broadview Avenue bypass, Nevill pointed out, “Repetition is key. You will see the same branding as you drive along the bypass.” He said it was important to include all of Warrenton in the rebranding, not just Old Town, “for equity, for consistency. If we only look at Old Town, we are leaving out the source of most of our tax revenue.”
Some of the banners – the ones with wreaths, for instance – will be changed out as the seasons change, but the branding will remain consistent.
Nevill emphasized that this first iteration of the signage is to see where improvement could be made before the investment is made in the final versions. He said he’d like the signs to be reflective, so that they can be seen more easily in the dark. Some prototypes of the Old Town signs had the background behind the town’s logo in white, but the final version uses green.
He said he wanted the signs to be as simple as possible, but thought it was important to include icons to represent shopping, restaurants and the visitor center because they are universally understood.
“You would be amazed how many international visitors we have. They come because of our history,” he said.
Reach Robin Earl @rearl@fauquier.com
