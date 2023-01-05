Local students are invited to apply for the Bracey Family Commitment to Service scholarship, established through the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. The scholarship honors former Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy Glenn Bracey, who died in June.
Bracey served his community first in the Warrenton Police Department and then as part of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. A press release from the NPCF said that Bracey used to share stories of his days as a deputy sheriff, covering 651 square miles of the county with only one other deputy during the early 1980s.
Former commonwealth attorney and judge, Charles Foley, described Bracey as “a man with the highest integrity.” He was also a supporter of other police officers and first responders; he often donated supplies and equipment to young people beginning their police, fire or EMT training.
The Bracey Family Commitment to Service scholarship supports interns or cadets of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Warrenton Police Department and those pursuing a career in criminal justice. The press release states that priority will be given to the candidate who demonstrates financial need and a commitment to service through prior military service or involvement with the sheriff’s office, Warrenton Police Department, or in a criminal justice class in high school.
Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis; the scholarship is open to teens or adults. Visit this link to find the application: https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-h-z/sheriff-s-office/bracey-family-commitment-to-service-scholarship
For more information on community scholarships, visit npcf.org.
