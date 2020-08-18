The new grade-separated interchange at the intersection of Route 15/17/29 and Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) — one of the busiest intersections along U.S. 29 in Fauquier County — will almost be in its final configuration when a new ramp opens on Aug. 25, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The ramp connecting from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will open to traffic on Aug. 25, weather permitting, VDOT said. Motorists will also notice traffic pattern changes on Business Route 15/17/29, according to the news release. The temporary detour via Route 643 (Meetze Road) will be removed.
Until the project is complete by Nov. 25, motorists are reminded to be alert for crews working near the travel lanes and to expect lane closures in both directions on Route 15/17/29 and flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive), the VDOT news release said. The slip ramps near each roundabout will remain closed to traffic for construction vehicle access.
The contractor is working to complete final project tasks including the shared-use path, park-and-ride lot, landscaping and lighting, according to the news release.
Project information
Under a $19.6 million contract, design-build contractor Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct the grade-separated interchange utilizing two roundabouts connecting all points of travel.
More information about the project, including roundabout driving tips, can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.