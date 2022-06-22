Tara Kidwell, formerly an assistant principal in Prince William County, will be the new principal at James G. Brumfield Elementary School. Megan Howland, a literacy coach in the Fauquier County School Division, will be the new vice principal.
The Fauquier County School Board approved the new hires at a special meeting Wednesday, June 22. The changes will be effective July 1.
The positions were left vacant after the Fauquier County School Division shifted administrators at five schools. That included moving Matt Yonkey, the previous principal at Brumfield, to the principal position at Auburn Middle School. Brumfield’s Assistant Principal, Kim Holcomb, is moving with Yonkey to Auburn.
“My wish is to impact others to see their greatness and their potential as I was impacted by different people over the course of my educational life,” Kidwell told school board members Wednesday morning. “I look forward to being a Giraffe (Brumfield school mascot) and meeting the school community.”
Kidwell worked for 21 years at Prince William Public Schools in various roles, including assistant principal at Parkside and Reagan middle schools. She was most recently assistant principal at Unity Braxton Middle School(formerly Stonewall Middle School) for 10 years and an administrative intern at New Dominion Alternative Education Center for a year.
Kidwell earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Montana State University in 2000 and a master’s degree in education leadership from George Mason University in 2009.
Kidwell and her husband and son live on a small farm in Rappahannock County, raising cattle and chickens.
Howland said she was pleased to be at Brumfield. “What a privilege it is to begin my administrative career at Brumfield Elementary,” she said. Howland looks forward to being able to “carry on the legacy that is being built at Brumfield under the leadership of Ms. Kidwell.”
Howland worked as a literacy coach at several Fauquier elementary schools, including Brumfield. Before that, she was a reading specialist at Bradley Elementary for four years and a teacher and reading specialist in Prince William County for 10 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from S.U.N.Y. Cortland in 2003 and a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University in 2021.
Outside of work hours, Howland is often on a soccer field with her children, 13 and 11.
